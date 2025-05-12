Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco celebrate major milestone in rare photos 

The royal family of Monaco has released new photos of a very special day for Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene's adorable twins, Jacques and Gabriella, who made their First Communion on Sunday.

The pair, who turned 11 back in December, smiled for the camera while dressed in their outfits for their big day. They wore matching white, floor-length tunics alongside wooden crucifixes, while Gabriella accessorised her outfit with an elegant white headband. The twins smiled together for a snap before posing alongside their parents in front of the Monaco Cathedral.

© Axel Bastello Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco made their First Communion

Meanwhile, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene were proud parents on the special day and wore muted tones of grey and navy blue.

The First Communion is an important part of the Monaco royal family's Catholic faith, and the news was shared via their Instagram account, which read: "On this day of their First Communion, we extend our most sincere congratulations to Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, who received this sacrament with faith and reverence."

Fans of the family were quick to offer their congratulations, with one posting: "Congratulations! I can't believe the twins are this big already," while another person wrote: "Congratulations to TSH Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella! I’m sure their grandmother HSH Princess Grace, a very religious lady, is very proud of them in heaven."

© Getty Images Charlene and Alber with their twins Jacques and Gabriella

Jacques and Gabriella were born back in 2014, with Jacques set to succeed his father on the throne as heir. The pair have already begun to take on public responsibilities in preparation for their lives as working members of the royal family and recently visited Brittany alongside their parents in an official capacity.

Prince Albert is the son of the late Grace Kelly and has served as the sovereign of Monaco since 2005. He tied the knot with former Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock back in July 2011, with the twins arriving three years later.

© Getty The pair welcomed their twins back in 2014

While Albert and Charlene keep the twins' lives very private, Charlene previously opened up about her relationship with the pair back in 2024, explaining: "Yes, it’s definitely difficult to find time to spend alone with them, but it's so important when you’re parents to twins.

"The conversations I have with Jacques are so different from the ones I have with Gabriella, as is the time I spend with each of them. Gabriella is very curious. She’s very intrigued by the world around her and life in general. She asks a lot of questions and needs a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he’s curious and more of an observer. More reserved, he’s naturally very calm."