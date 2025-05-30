Meghan Markle's 'chagrin' over failing to master King Charles' skill

Meghan Markle showcased her incredible Spanish speaking skills during a visit to Colombia in 2024, but she previously admitted she was frustrated that she was not yet fluent in another language – French.

During a confession about her New Year's resolutions on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex admitted: "Then there's the French – a language I studied through high school and then lost as I immersed myself in speaking Spanish with the Argentinians during my stint in Buenos Aires.

"I have put my little Rosetta Stone headset in my eager ears every year, resolving to do interviews en français, but much to my chagrin, it hasn't stuck."

French is not only a popular second language for Brits to learn, especially in recent years with a 278 per cent increase in learners between 2023 and 2024, but it is also one favoured by the royal family, including her father-in-law, King Charles and her brother-in-law, Prince William.

Language techniques

© Getty Meghan spoke Spanish during her Colombia tour

In order to master the art of becoming fluent in French, Jason Brickey, Senior Manager for Curriculum Content at Rosetta Stone, suggested Meghan should avoid rushing the learning process and not "be afraid to make mistakes."

Sharing his tips for language learning, he explained: "Make a plan to study consistently. Set aside at least 30 minutes a day, 3-4 days a week. Don’t expect to understand everything right away.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex was also filmed speaking to an Argentine player in perfect Spanish in her Netflix show, Polo

"Stay curious, look for patterns, and don’t be afraid of making mistakes. As you progress, look for opportunities to interact with your new language across a variety of media.

"Videos, podcasts, and websites that are appropriate for your level, challenging but not overwhelming, will reinforce your learning. And always look for opportunities to speak the language to try out what you’ve learned."

King Charles' languages

Only this week, King Charles displayed his impressive French-speaking abilities as he delivered a 26-minute speech detailing his "greatest admiration" for Canada.

The monarch showed off his French accent while delivering a speech in Canada

The King has been visiting Ottawa alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, who watched on as he showed off his French accent while formally opening the 45th session of Parliament. He became just the second monarch to do so after his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

"It is with a sense of deep pride and pleasure that my wife and I join you here today, as we witness Canadians coming together in a renewed sense of national pride, unity, and hope," he began in a personal introduction.

"As I have said before, 'Every time I come to Canada… a little more of Canada seeps into my bloodstream – and from there straight to my heart'," he added in the opening lines of the speech, which set out the Canadian government's legislative agenda.

"I have always had the greatest admiration for Canada's unique identity, which is recognised across the world for bravery and sacrifice in defence of national values, and for the diversity and kindness of Canadians."

© Corbis via Getty Images King Charles conversed with President Emmanuel Macron in French

This is not the first time he has shown off his skills. The monarch similarly spoke French during his Canada Day speech in 2017, and communicated with French President Emmanuel Macron in 2020.

It is thought Charles also speaks Welsh and German, while some have reported he also knows Greek, thanks to his heritage.

Megahan's languages

The Duchess of Sussex also formerly lived in Canada while filming Suits, so she likely built upon her French at the time. While she may not think she has mastered the art of the language, she admitted she can get by with speaking "un petit peu" when asked by a fan in Whistler in February 2025.

She seemed much more confident when delivering a speech in Spanish in Colombia, admitting at the time: "I apologise if my Spanish is not perfect because I learnt the language 20 years ago in Argentina, but I am trying."

The former actress is thought to have been referring to her time interning at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina in 2002.