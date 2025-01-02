Inside Meghan Markle's pre-royal life in Argentina - where she lived and worked

Meghan Markle has flexed her Spanish speaking skills on a few occasions, impressing us every time – but how did she get so good? Well, her time living in Madrid and Argentina would have helped! Here's everything you need to know about her life in South America way before she met Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex took the opportunity to big up his wife's language skills in their Netflix show, Polo, when she was greeting polo players at The Royal Salute Polo Challenge. "She's fluent in Spanish," he said and then the Duchess of Sussex explained that she had lived in Argentina 20 years ago.

In the same conversation, Meghan revealed the locations she used to reside in - Palermo Viejo and Las Cañitas. Here's what there is to know about them…

© Alamy Stock Photo Plazoleta Julio Cortazar, also called Plaza Serrano, Palermo, Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"Popular for daytime picnics, nature walks and evening strolls, this auspicious neighborhood is home to a number of lush gardens and a zoo," is Tripadvisor's take on Palermo Viejo as a destination. Within the region there's even a place nicknamed "Palermo Hollywood" due to its television studios and film sets.

Culture Trip brands Las Cañitas as "a popular area for Argentina's rich and famous" explaining it has lots of shopping boutiques and trendy bars. "The area is popular with the wealthy, as well as the hipster community, thanks to its trendy gentrified neo-colonial architecture and large number of bars and restaurants," the website states.

Why did Meghan live in Argentina? It was a move she made for her career, interning at the US embassy as a junior press officer in 2001.

The actress has lived in a fair few different locations, including Canada when she was filming the hit show, Suits, where she resided with her pet dogs Guy and Bogart.

Meghan's former Instagram account was where she posted pictures from inside the humble residence. Unearthed images show she had a super-chic bedroom, cosy living room, an entire wardrobe for her shoe collection and a colour-coordinated bookcase in one of the bedrooms.

The house also had a small back garden, which could have been where she spent time writing her blog posts for her blog, The Tig, which is now closed down.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that Meghan "adored" her former abode. "Meg was excited to show me her life, her dogs, her little house, which she adored," the royal wrote.