Prince Archie's unconventional gift left under pillow at Montecito home

Prince Archie just passed a major milestone – losing his first tooth!

While it's tradition to leave a coin under your child's pillow from the Tooth Fairy, the Duchess of Sussex also left another sweet gift for her six-year-old son to mark the occasion.

During an interview with Fast Company, she revealed left "a little money and a small dinosaur" under Archie's pillow and he woke her up at 2am to excitedly tell her what had happened.

"I had a lot of business meetings the next morning, but I still chose to cuddle with him the rest of the night," Meghan said. "Those mom moments energise me to be a better founder, a better employer, a better boss."

It comes after the Duchess shared her fear that she might miss Archie's milestone during a trip to New York in April to attend the TIME100 summit.

Speaking on stage, Meghan said Archie "is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!"

Archie turned six on 6 May, with the Duchess posting a snap of her son in front of a spectacular sunset.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie turned six on 6 May

She captioned it "Our son. Our sun", adding: "Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?"

Meghan thanked friends who celebrated at a recent party, writing: "And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special."

© Getty Archie was born in London

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London in 2019, while his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in the US in 2021.

Life with Archie and Lilibet

Since returning to Instagram at the start of the year, the Duchess has been sharing snippets of her home life with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children.

© Instagram The Sussexes live in Montecito

From baking cookies and picking strawberries with Archie and Lilibet, to snaps from their personal album, including one of newborn Archie.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan included a picture of hours-old Archie in a post to mark her 7th wedding anniversary with Harry

In one of her most recent posts, Meghan is seen harvesting honey from a beehive at the family's home in Montecito. She was joined by daughter Lilibet sporting a mini beekeeper's suit and brightly-coloured wellies.

WATCH: Lilibet is Meghan's mini-me as they harvest honey

"Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she’s even wearing my gloves)," Meghan revealed in the caption.

See more gap-toothed royals...

1/ 5 © Josh Shinner Prince Louis Prince Louis flashed a gap-toothed smile as his seventh birthday photo showed he had lost his two front teeth.

2/ 5 © Getty Prince Harry Harry has lost two of his baby teeth when he went on a skiing holiday in Austria in 1992.

3/ 5 © Getty Images Prince George Prince George has lost his bottom baby teeth before attending Trooping the Colour in 2019.

4/ 5 © Getty Princess Charlotte As Princess Charlotte celebrated at Wimbledon 2023, she revealed that she had lost her baby incisors.

5/ 5 © Getty Images Lena Tindall Lena Tindall flashing a gap-toothed smile at Cheltenham racecourse earlier this year. She is just two months younger than cousin Louis.

