Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Archie's unconventional gift left under pillow at Montecito home
Subscribe
Prince Archie's unconventional gift left under pillow at Montecito home
Baby Archie in South Africa and Meghan kissing Archie© Getty / Instagram

Prince Archie's unconventional gift left under pillow at Montecito home

The Sussexes' son has passed a milestone

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Archie just passed a major milestone – losing his first tooth!

While it's tradition to leave a coin under your child's pillow from the Tooth Fairy, the Duchess of Sussex also left another sweet gift for her six-year-old son to mark the occasion.

During an interview with Fast Company, she revealed left "a little money and a small dinosaur" under Archie's pillow and he woke her up at 2am to excitedly tell her what had happened.

"I had a lot of business meetings the next morning, but I still chose to cuddle with him the rest of the night," Meghan said. "Those mom moments energise me to be a better founder, a better employer, a better boss."

It comes after the Duchess shared her fear that she might miss Archie's milestone during a trip to New York in April to attend the TIME100 summit.

Speaking on stage, Meghan said Archie "is going to lose his first tooth this week, and I hope to make it home in time for it!"

Archie turned six on 6 May, with the Duchess posting a snap of her son in front of a spectacular sunset.

Archie looking at a sunrise/sunset© Instagram / @meghan
Archie turned six on 6 May

She captioned it "Our son. Our sun", adding: "Happy 6th birthday to Archie! Thank you for all of the love, prayers, and warm wishes for our sweet boy. He's six! Where did the time go?"

Meghan thanked friends who celebrated at a recent party, writing: "And for all of you who came to celebrate with us at his party last weekend, thank you for making his birthday so incredibly special."

Meghan smiling at Harry holding baby Archie in Windsor© Getty
Archie was born in London

Archie was born at the Portland Hospital in London in 2019, while his younger sister, Princess Lilibet, arrived at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in the US in 2021.

Life with Archie and Lilibet

Since returning to Instagram at the start of the year, the Duchess has been sharing snippets of her home life with her husband, Prince Harry, and their two children.

Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms© Instagram
The Sussexes live in Montecito

From baking cookies and picking strawberries with Archie and Lilibet, to snaps from their personal album, including one of newborn Archie.

Collage images of newborn Archie, scan picture, Meghan showing baby bump© Instagram / @meghan
Meghan included a picture of hours-old Archie in a post to mark her 7th wedding anniversary with Harry

In one of her most recent posts, Meghan is seen harvesting honey from a beehive at the family's home in Montecito. She was joined by daughter Lilibet sporting a mini beekeeper's suit and brightly-coloured wellies.

WATCH: Lilibet is Meghan's mini-me as they harvest honey

"Look at all of that fresh honeycomb! Harvesting honey with my little honey. (Like mother, like daughter; she’s even wearing my gloves)," Meghan revealed in the caption.

See more gap-toothed royals...

1/5

Prince Louis posing for 7th birthday portrait © Josh Shinner

Prince Louis

Prince Louis flashed a gap-toothed smile as his seventh birthday photo showed he had lost his two front teeth.

2/5

Prince Harry with gap teeth skiing© Getty

Prince Harry

Harry has lost two of his baby teeth when he went on a skiing holiday in Austria in 1992.

3/5

Prince George with gap toothed smile© Getty Images

Prince George

Prince George has lost his bottom baby teeth before attending Trooping the Colour in 2019. 

4/5

Princess Charlotte and Prince George at the Wimbledon 2023 men's final© Getty

Princess Charlotte

As Princess Charlotte celebrated at Wimbledon 2023, she revealed that she had lost her baby incisors. 

5/5

Lena Tindall with gap toothed smile© Getty Images

Lena Tindall

Lena Tindall flashing a gap-toothed smile at Cheltenham racecourse earlier this year. She is just two months younger than cousin Louis. 

LISTEN: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's clever tactic to recover from interview revealed – ‘they needed it’

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More