Queen Camilla interrupts weekend with emotional message about late father

Queen Camilla has interrupted her weekend in order to pay tribute to the 85th anniversary of Operation Dynamo, part of the Dunkirk evacuation which lasted from 26 May to 4 June in 1940.

Camilla's father, Bruce Shand, was one of the troops who was evacuated from the beaches and he landed back in Margate on 31 May 1940. The royal family social media accounts shared a message from Camilla to mark the event, with the touching post reading: "Today and together with the nation, The King and I would like to remember the heroic and unprecedented civilian war effort of Operation Dynamo on its 85th anniversary.

"Over nine days, an eclectic collection of seafarers, ferry masters, barge hands, fishermen and children, with their Little Ships, achieved the great evacuation of more than 338,000 troops who were fighting with their backs to the sea at Dunkirk."

Paying special tribute to her late father, Camilla continued: "My father, who was amongst their number and safely transported home 85 years ago today, recalled wading out to a cement ship to find refuge and rest in its wheel-house. He noted in his memoirs that, 'The ship was commanded by a midshipman who looked about twelve, assisted by a boatswain aged eighty.

"I know that my father, together with his comrades of the British Expeditionary Force and the allied armies that were fortunate enough to find safe passage, would today be grateful beyond words for this lifeline. Camilla R."

Alongside the message were black-and-white photos of the evacuation, as well as a snap of Bruce in his military uniform.

Born on 22 January 1917, Bruce was the son of architect Philip Shand and Edith Marguerite Harrington. He joined the military as a second lieutenant in the 12th Lancers in 1937 and fought in World War II.

Following the evacuation, he saw active service again in the African campaigns, however, on 6 November 1942, he was captured by German forces and held as a prisoner of war. He later escaped when the German forces evacuated his prison.

He retired from the military in 1947 owing to a disability. Entering civilian life, Bruce became a wine merchant and author of military books.

The former military officer passed away at the age of 89 on 11 June 2006.

Following her coronation, Camilla became the colonel-in-chief of the Royal Lancers, the regiment that Bruce served in.

Her appointment fulfilled a life dream for Bruce. In 2023, Camilla told veteran Michael de Burgh, 99: "My father just longed for me to be associated with this regiment and here I am."