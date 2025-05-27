Royal Family latest updates: King Charles and Queen Camilla continue historic tour of Canada

King Charles dubbed 'force for good' during royal tour
On Monday, the King and Queen disembarked the Royal Canadian Air Force plane that flew them from RAF Brize Norton in the UK to the capital, Ottawa. They were greeted by the country's Prime Minister, Mark Carney, and received an incredibly warm welcome.
King Charles was hailed as a "force for good" during a poignant reunion at Rideau Hall, our royal correspondent, Danielle Stacey, has reported. He met with three of the original "coronation girls," who were sponsored to attend his mother's coronation. A special moment during the tree-planting ceremony in Ottawa.
During their two-day trip, Charles will become only the second monarch, after Queen Elizabeth Il, to attend the state opening of Canada’s parliament and deliver the speech setting out the government's legislative agenda.
Today, our focus remains on King Charles and Queen Camilla as their royal tour of Canada continues. Following their arrival on Monday and yesterday's engagements, including a reception for Lieutenant Governors and Territorial Commissioners, our royal correspondent Danielle Stacey is on hand with all the latest developments.
Today's highlight will be King Charles attending the state opening of Canada’s parliament, where he is scheduled to deliver the speech outlining the government's legislative agenda. This is a significant moment in the tour, and we'll be bringing you all the key updates.
