King Willem-Alexander forced to cut short state visit with Queen Maxima

King Willem-Alexander has been forced to cut short his two-day state visit to the Czech Republic due to the political situation in the Netherlands.

The Dutch king, 58, and his wife, Queen Maxima, 54, were welcomed to the country by President Pavel and his wife Eva Pavlová on Wednesday morning.

But after attending the state banquet at the Presidential Palace, King Willem-Alexander is expected to return to his home nation.

In a statement, the palace said: "His Majesty the King will return to the Netherlands after the programme of the first day of the state visit to the Czech Republic. He has decided to do so in response to the political situation in the Netherlands.

"For example, after the fall of a cabinet, it is customary for the King to speak with his permanent advisors: the Vice-President of the Council of State and the Presidents of the First and Second Chambers. Queen Máxima will be present for the programme of the second day.

"Due to his resignation, Minister Beljaarts will not be part of the official delegation."

The Dutch government collapsed after Geert Wilders withdrew his far-right party from the governing coalition following a row over migration.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof

As a result, Prime Minister Dick Schoof confirmed he was stepping down on Tuesday.

Queen Maxima will remain in the Czech Republic to carry out the second day of engagements solo, which includes a visit to the High Tech Campus Dolní Břežany, a community reception and a performance of the Dutch National Ballet at the Estates Theatre.

See some of the photos from day one of their state visit…

1/ 6 © Getty Images Arrival The king and queen were greeted with a ceremonial welcome at the Presidential Palace in Prague, including a guard of honour.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Royal fashion Queen Maxima looked beautiful in a white dress with laser-cut detailing across the necklace and a saucer-style hat. She accessorised with pearl jewellery.



3/ 6 © Getty Meeting the Prime Minister After a wreath laying ceremony and a visit to the Senate, Willem-Alexander and Maxima took in the city views from Kramer villa as they met with Prime Minister Petr Fiala.



4/ 6 © Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock Charity visit The royal couple then visited a branch of People in Need, an NGO that is active in more than forty countries with programs to promote social integration. In Prague, People in Need offers accessible help to families, children and young people in difficult situations and helps Ukrainian refugees.



5/ 6 © DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock State banquet At the state banquet, the King and Queen gave the President and his wife the Order of the Dutch Lion and the Order of the Royal Household. Queen Maxima looked stunning in a red one-shouldered gown and the Mellerio Ruby tiara.



6/ 6 © DIVISEK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Exchanging gifts The royal couple were also gifted with the Order of the White Lion from the President.



