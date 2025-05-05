Princess Leonor shares emotional reunion with mother Queen Letizia after four months apart

Princess Leonor, 19, shared an emotional moment with her mother Queen Letizia on Saturday after the Spanish queen made the journey from Spain to Panama City for an unofficial visit to see her daughter.

© Casa de S.M. El Rey / Jose Jimenez The duo embraced as they were reunited

The mother-daughter duo last saw each other in January, when Leonor first embarked on the naval phase of her military training as a midshipman aboard the Juan Sebastian de Elcano.

Leonor was spotted running across the port to embrace her mother, and the pair chatted excitedly as the royal women were able to catch up in person for the first time in months.

© Anadolu via Getty Images The pair had an emotional reunion

While the future queen of Spain looked typically smart in her naval uniform, Letizia opted for a more casual look, wearing white jeans and a white t-shirt as she joined Leonor and her fellow midshipmen on the dock at Port of Fuerte Amador in Panama City.

Queen Letizia also joined her daughter onboard the Juan Sebastian de Elcano for a special reception where she wowed in a red halter neck jumpsuit, marking a return to her signature stylishness.

© Casa de S.M. El Rey / Jose Jimenez Queen Letizia wore red for the reception on board

The brief stopover included a visit to Panama Viejo, the old part of the city, lunch at the El Nacional restaurant and a trip to a museum visited by King Felipe in 2019.

Leonor is spending a total of six months at sea, and has visited Peru, Chile, Brazil and Uruguay. She will pass through Colombia and the Dominican Republic before finishing in New York.

She previously spent a year in the army at the General Military Academy of Zaragoza, and will undertake her final year of military training in the air force as part of her preparation as heir presumptive to the Spanish throne, where she will one day take the title of Commander in Chief of the armed forces.

© Getty Images King Felipe is currently the Commander in Chief of the Spanish armed forces

When signing signed the book of honour upon her induction into the navy, Leonor wrote (translated to English): "Today I join, with great enthusiasm, this Naval Military School to continue with my military training. I am sure that here I will have the opportunity to learn a lot and share many important experiences with my classmates. With affection, Leonor, Princess of Asturias."

