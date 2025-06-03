Hardworking Princess Anne is radiant in photos 4,100 miles from home

Princess Anne continues to be named as the hardest-working royal and over the weekend, the Princess Royal was on the other side of the world on official business.

The 74-year-old was in Barbados to attend the Duke of Edinburgh's Commonwealth Study Conferences, as well as meet with local people and dignitaries. Anne has served as the president of the Commonwealth Study Conferences since 2011, taking over the role from her late father, Prince Philip.

It was a busy couple of days for the royal who also met with study groups and attended the Caribbean-Canada Leaders Dialogue and Report-Back Dialogues.

Anne headed out to Barbados View post on Instagram

Anne also attended a reception at The British High Commission Bridgetown to celebrate The King's official birthday. During the reception, she met with the President of Barbados, Dame Sandra Mason, and the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley.

Other events saw the royal lay a wreath at the Barbados Military Cemetery, mark the 70th anniversary of the Barbados Olympic Association and visit the Regional Security System and Barbados Defence Force's Field Medical Hospital.

© Getty Images Anne is regularly out and about

A post marking the event read: "Thank you to everyone who welcomed The Princess Royal to Barbados this weekend!

"During the visit, Her Royal Highness… Was received by The President and Prime Minister of Barbados; laid a wreath at a @CommonwealthWarGraves Cemetery, in remembrance of Barbadian Merchant Seamen who served in WWII; celebrated the 70th anniversary of the Barbados Olympic Association; visited members of the Barbados Defence Force and volunteers at a Field Medical Hospital in Paragon Base, Christ Church."

© Alamy Stock Photo Fans were impressed with Anne's working efforts

Fans praised the hard-working royal as one enthused: "Love our Princess Royal," and a second added: "Princess Anne is amazing," while a third added: "Thank goodness for Princess Anne. Hardest working royal by a country mile!"

Style superstar

As ever, Anne looked as splendid as ever as she displayed her sartorial game while out in the Caribbean. In pictures shared by the royal family's social media accounts, Anne looked elegant in a cream blazer that she paired with a geometric dress and satin gloves.

© Getty Anne always looks so stylish

Other pictures saw the royal in a tan suit alongside a floral shirt, while she wore a stylish dark dress when she visited the cemetery.

Working hard

Anne is regularly named as the hardest-working royal due to the number of engagements she carries out, and earlier this year, she was asked about any possible retirement plans.

© Gallo Images via Getty Images Anne was grilled about her retirement plans during a trip to South Africa

While in South Africa back in January, Anne was asked about her future and whether retirement was an option and replied: "It really isn't written in, no. It isn't really an option, no, I don't think so."