Princess Anne makes major style departure in cut-out dress

Princess Anne is one of our most impeccably dressed royals, rarely deviating from her tried and tested trademark looks.

More often than not, the Princess Royal steps out in smart, fitted skirt suits for royal engagements, occasionally dabbling in smart cigarette trousers and tailored jackets.

For casual days, King Charles' sister tends to opt for check shirts and laidback jeans, so when the royal attended a sophisticated soiree at Windsor Castle last month, wearing an outfit unlike any she’s worn before, it caused a rush of interest from royal watchers.

Princess Anne's style departure

The Princess Royal hosted a special dinner within the walls of Windsor Castle, celebrating global leadership, trust, and collaboration across Commonwealth Nations, and she pulled out all the stops when it came to her outfit.

Princess Anne donned a cobalt blue gown with long sleeves – so far, so royal – but unlike her other outfits, this dress featured statement-making cut-out detailing.

The bold blue dress had teardrop-shaped cutouts framing the neckline, revealing Princess Anne’s collarbones. The long sleeves were decorated from top to bottom with the same cutouts.

Royal cut-outs

Cut-out dresses aren't a common feature in the wardrobes of the royal ladies – Princess Kate has never been seen in such a design, nor Duchess Sophie, however, Meghan Markle rocked a cut-out dress for a polo event with Prince Harry last year – they certainly have the weather for it in California!

© Alamy Meghan's cut-out dress was sublime

Did you notice?

Eagle-eyed Anne fans might also notice another major difference in the 74-year-old’s outfit of choice for the Commonwealth event – she went without gloves! It's rare for the royal to attend a public engagement without gloves, which are believed to be a hygiene measure rather than a fashion statement.

Princess Anne follows in the footsteps of her mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, in wearing gloves when she is required to shake hands with members of the public.

Princess Anne normally wears gloves for her engagements

While she opted not to wear gloves for the special dinner, they were firmly back in place on Wednesday of this week, when she attended the launch of a humanitarian strategy for disaster relief.

For the launch, Princess Anne wore a smart blue blazer, matching gloves and a jazzy blue and turquoise printed skirt.

We look forward to seeing Princess Anne's next outfit!