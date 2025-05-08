Princess Anne pictured sharing intimate moment with Duchess Sophie during VE Day service 

The British royals gathered at Westminster Abbey on Thursday to attend a service commemorating the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Senior members of the royal family were out in full force, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence.

During the thanksgiving service, the royal family led the congregation in a national two-minute silence of reflection and remembrance. The King then laid a wreath at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, followed by the Prince of Wales.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by senior members of the royal family at the thanksgiving service

While the service was a solemn affair, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie were spotted sharing a wholesome exchange inside the Abbey. Photos from the service showed the pair enjoying a brief catch-up, with Sophie also flashing a subtle smile.

© Getty Images The Princess Royal seen chatting with Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh

For the poignant occasion, Anne donned a pale blue embroidered coat dress from Shibumi emblazoned with foliage, birds and branches. She carried a velvet navy clutch and wore a matching blue-grey wide-brim hat spruced up with a floral detail.

© Getty Images Sophie was seen smiling at Princess Anne during the service

A pair of pearl drop earrings and a pearl necklace completed her spring-ready look. Duchess Sophie, meanwhile, looked elegant in a baby blue midi dress from royally approved brand, Beulah. Dubbed the 'Yahvi' dress, Sophie's whimsical frock featured fluted sleeves, an A-line skirt, a round neckline and dainty buttons running down one side.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in blue

The mother-of-two elevated her look with a matching saucer hat complete with ruffled details, a pair of powder blue pumps and a gold pendant.

Anne and Sophie's bond

© Getty Images The pair appear to share the same sense of humour

Anne and Sophie have known each other for decades, with Sophie marrying into the royal family back in 1999.

The pair have carried out numerous engagements together over the years, which have only served to further cement their friendship.

© Getty Images The pair got the giggles during the 2022 Commonwealth Games

In 2024, the pair memorably joined forces and hosted a reception for Korean war veterans at Buckingham Palace on behalf of King Charles.

The pair welcomed representatives from the Korean embassy, as well as the Ministry of Defence and the Royal British Legion. They were also on hand to welcome some 200 war veterans in the Bow Room.

In 2022, meanwhile, Sophie and Anne got the giggles during the Commonwealth Games. The pair were photographed roaring with laughter whilst seated in the stalls with Anne's husband, Tim.

