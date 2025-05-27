Princess Anne shares heartfelt condolences amid 'difficult time'

Princess Anne paid an important visit to Liverpool on Tuesday, in the wake of the car crash that took place during the Premier League parade on Monday.

While there, King Charles's sister met with ambulance and emergency staff at Royal University Hospital, as well as representatives from Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service.

Divisional medical director for surgery at Aintree University Hospital Marc Lucky told Anne the injuries were not "major traumas".

He said: "We were very, very fortunate yesterday, I must say."

© Getty Images The Princess Royal met with members of the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) team during a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

Meanwhile, consultant Jay Rathore said: "Most of the injuries were limb injuries. No life-threatening, we were able to manage them."

At the end of their visit, Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robson thanked Anne for her visit, saying: "We really appreciate you still coming, because it will mean a lot to the people of the city."

A spokesperson said: "The Princess would like to share her heartfelt condolences and support for the families and communities affected. Her Royal Highness also wishes to acknowledge the courage of the emergency services, some of whom she met today, and all those providing care and comfort during this difficult time."

© Getty Images The King's sister chatting with representatives from the Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service

On Monday, a car hit a number of pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during the Premier League victory parade. A 53-year-old man has since been arrested.

A car collided with pedestrians on Water Street just after 6pm, Merseyside Police said in a statement.

© Getty Images Princess Anne donned a smart burgundy jacket as she stepped out in Liverpool on Tuesday

The force said in a statement: "We were contacted at just after 18:00 today, Monday 26 May, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained."

The Princess was already due to be in Liverpool on Tuesday to visit Cunard ship, the Queen Anne amid their 185th anniversary celebrations. A photo exhibition which had been due to be held to celebrate the anniversary was cancelled following the incident at the parade.

© Getty Images Anne also visited Cunard to mark its 185th anniversary

Prince William and Kate's poignant message

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a heartfelt message on Tuesday in the wake of the incident. Interrupting their half-term break, the royal couple wrote on social media: "We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday.

"What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C."

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla penned: "My wife and I were deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events that took place in Liverpool on Monday. It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances.

"At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need.

"Our prayers and deepest sympathy are with all those who have been affected, and my special gratitude goes out to the first responders, emergency services personnel and other individuals who rushed to the aid of the injured."