Princess Anne's secret cellar at Gatcombe Park is her 'treasure trove'

Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire has endless features that make it one of the most impressive residences on the royal roster.

The Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, have lived together at their spectacular home since they wed 32 years ago, though Anne lived there previously with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips.

Gatcombe sits on 700 acres of land and consists of nine bedrooms in total, a grand library, four reception rooms and a mammoth conservatory.

© Tim Graham, Getty Gatcombe Park, Residence Of The Princess Royal And Her Family

Each room is no doubt steeped in royal history and fascinating artefacts.

But one particularly interesting aspect of the mammoth country house is the cellar underneath Gatcombe, which is reportedly a "treasure trove" of belongings.

© Getty Princess Anne have owned Gatcombe Park since 1976

Gatcombe Park's 'cellar' that's filled with royal history

According to a report in The Lady, Gatcombe Park has a cellar that is described as Princess Anne's "treasure trove" of meaningful artefacts.

It reads: "The cellar holds vast memorabilia and is a treasure trove of wonderful things."

Gatcombe Park was gifted to the Princess Royal by her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 1976

Though it's not stated specifically what the Princess Royal keeps there, the report also states that Anne is, in general, not a fan of waste or throwing things away, and so it's plausible that she's even less keen to throw away belongings that hold sentimental or historical value.

Although royal fans have been treated to many photos of the beautiful estate, there haven't been any photos published of the cellar.

Though an exterior shot shows how the lower level runs beneath the main entrance of the house and has windows just reaching ground level that are covered with grates on the outside.

Princess Anne's cellar can be seen from the front of the main house

Princess Anne's sprawling Gatcombe Estate she's called 'home' since the 1970s

Gatcombe Park itself is steeped in royal history. The royal residence and land have been in the royal family for decades after the late Queen Elizabeth II bought the Grade-II listed Georgian building in 1976 as a wedding gift for her daughter, following Anne's wedding to Mark Phillips.

The previous owner was Trinity College Cambridge Master, Lord Butler of Saffron Walden.

© Getty The 700-acre estate where Princess Anne lives is so impressive

After divorcing Captain Mark Phillips, Anne then resided at Gatcombe on a part-time basis and also rented a flat in London. Mark continued to work and live on the estate at Aston Farm.

Following her wedding to Timothy Laurence in 1992, the couple then began spending more time at the Gloucestershire abode.

© Getty Princess Anne's grandchildren live on the Gatcombe Park estate

Today, it serves as their main home, and it's the perfect location since the Princess Royal and her extended family have long embraced countryside living.

Anne's daughter Zara lives close by at Aston Farm, where her father previously lived. There, Zara lives with her husband, former England rugby player Mike Tindall and their three children, Mia, ten, Lena, nine, and three-year-old Lucas.

© WireImage Zara and Mike Tindall live on the same estate at the Princess Royal

Anne's son, Peter Phillips, also lives on the Gatcombe estate where he co-parents his children, Isla and Savannah, with his ex-wife Autumn.

The estate also has a working farm with livestock that Anne has tended to and overseen for years.