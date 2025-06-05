Prince Harry's 5-word verdict on twerking video that's set the internet alight

A collective gasp went around the HELLO! office on Wednesday evening when Meghan Markle posted a video of her and Prince Harry dancing in the delivery room during Princess Lilibet's birth.

The divisive video saw the Duchess of Sussex twerk in the hospital, with Prince Harry showing off his moves too.

If you haven't seen the clip yet, watch it below…

WATCH: Meghan and Harry dance in the delivery room

The Duchess of Sussex gave an insight into her decision to do the viral dance, dubbed 'the Baby Mama dance', explaining that her daughter was a week overdue.

"Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!"

Never one for taking himself seriously, Prince Harry looked at ease in the light-hearted video, pulling his hoodie over his head to boogie with his wife.

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan was seen dancing to help labour along

A relaxed birth

While the video clip was new to royal watchers, Prince Harry actually gave his verdict on the dance several years ago in his divisive memoir, Spare, writing of his daughter's birth: "We ate and ate and then did the Baby Mama dance around the hospital room," Prince Harry wrote in his memoir, adding his five-word take on Lilibet's arrial into the world:. "Nothing but joy and love in that room."

By the 2021 arrival of Lilibet, Prince Harry and Meghan were relaxed about the fact she was late coming into the world, with the Duke writing of Archie's overdue arrival: "Meg's doctor had tried several homeopathic ways to get things moving, but our little visitor was just intent on staying put. (I don't remember if we ever tried Granny's suggestion of a bumpy car ride.)"

© Instagram / @meghan Meghan and Harry gave an insight into Lilibet's arrival

It's no surprise that Meghan turned to homeopathic remedies – she's long been known to be a fan of alternative medicine, with Prince Harry revealing that his wife even tried to turn Prince William on to the method.

Speaking of an occasion when the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Prince Harry and Meghan's house for dinner, Harry wrote of how Meghan charmed Prince William with her unique approach to health.

© Getty Prince Harry said Prince William liked Meghan's unconventional approach to medicine

"Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric," Harry wrote.

"He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

While the homeopathic approach didn't work to chivvy Archie and Lilibet along, Meghan continues to rely on unconventional medicines, speaking on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast about the benefits of "adaptogens" such as mushrooms but admitted some see the approach as a "little psychedelic and super woo-woo".

Whatever works for her gets a tick in our books!