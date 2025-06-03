Duke and Duchess of Sussex make big changes following rollercoaster months

After a rollercoaster few months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the pair have made several changes to their Sussex staff.

HELLO! can confirm that Emily Robinson has joined their team as their Director of Communications after 20 years of experience in entertainment publicity including with Netflix, with whom Harry and Meghan had a five-year $100million deal that ended in 2025.

© GC Images Prince Harry and Meghan have expanded their team

The Sussex in-house staff have also partnered with Method Communications, "an integratedrelations and marketing agency that combines earned, owned, paid and shared media to help brands capture the spotlight and achieve meaningful business outcomes".

It was reported that Meredith Maines, their chief communications officer who joined the team in February, placed Method on retainer to help with their growing business and philanthropic portfolio.

© JENNA PEFFLEY/NETFLIX With Love, Meghan is on Netflix

This year has seen the launch of Meghan's Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which received middling reviews but became a rating success for the streamer.

Harry also held a successful seventh Invictus Games, an adaptive multi-sport event for wounded, injured and ill veteran and active defence personnel, in Whistler and Vancouver, Canada.

But he also caused controversy when he gave a personal interview to the BBC in which he claimed that his father, King Charles, is no longer speaking to him, mainly because of the ongoing row over his "security" arrangements, and that he did not "know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff".

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan have had a rollercoaster few months

Harry lost his legal battle over his security arrangements in the UK, and in response he spoke of the extent of the fallout between him and his family members, including his brother, Prince William.

The news of their growing staff comes as Meghan was named as an honoree for her work championing women and underserved communities at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s upcoming Night of Wonder gala on June 14.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the 2025 Invictus Games

The Duchess of Sussex will attend the event which will also include guests from across the cultural and philanthropic communities of the city and beyond.

"Night of Wonder celebrates and supports the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s commitment to science, nature, and community,” said Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County in a statement.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Meghan will be honored at a gala in June

“We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs."

The museum has been part of an ongoing push to make science and nature more accessible across LA, and in particular for low-income and underserved communities.

With Love, Meghan season two is expected to drop on Netflix later in 2025.