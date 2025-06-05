Royal family LIVE: Zara Tindall to step out solo for big career day

© Photo: Getty Images Zara Tindall is competing in the Bramham International Horse Trials

Good morning, it's an exciting day for Zara Tindall as her latest competition gets underway. The equestrian will be competing in the Bramham International Horse Trials in West Yorkshire, on her horses, Showtime and Class Affair.

It's a school day so her three kids, Mia, Lena and Lucas, are unlikely to be on the sidelines cheering their mum on, but we've seen plenty of fun moments from the Tindall children in the past. Zara has followed in her mother the Princess Royal's footsteps with her sporting career.

Like Anne, she has competed in the Olympics, and brought home a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Games.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for photos of Zara in action…