Royal family LIVE: Zara Tindall to step out solo for big career day
Zara Tindall wearing blue attends day 4 'Gold Cup Day' of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse on March 14, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images
Live:Updated1h ago

Mike Tindall's wife is competing at the Bramham International Horse Trials in West Yorkshire

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Zara Tindall will compete at Bramham International Horse Trials in West Yorkshire
  • The Duchess of Edinburgh will attend the Two Moors Festival 25th Anniversary Dinner at Powderham Castle in Devon
  • The Duke of Edinburgh is set to visit the Royal Geographical Society in London and will attend the Yeomanry Trust Dinner at St. James's Palace
  • Princess Anne will hold a Charities Forum at Buckingham Palace
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon

Zara's competiton gets underway

zara tindall horse riding eventing© Photo: Getty Images
Zara Tindall is competing in the Bramham International Horse Trials

Good morning, it's an exciting day for Zara Tindall as her latest competition gets underway. The equestrian will be competing in the Bramham International Horse Trials in West Yorkshire, on her horses, Showtime and Class Affair.

It's a school day so her three kids, Mia, Lena and Lucas, are unlikely to be on the sidelines cheering their mum on, but we've seen plenty of fun moments from the Tindall children in the past. Zara has followed in her mother the Princess Royal's footsteps with her sporting career.

Like Anne, she has competed in the Olympics, and brought home a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing squad at the London 2012 Games.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for photos of Zara in action…

