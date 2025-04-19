Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share rare photo of eldest son for double celebrations

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday as they marked their eldest son, Prince Alexander's ninth birthday and Easter.

To mark the occasion, the Prinsparet shared a very rare photo of the young royal. In the snap, Alexander could be seen posing in a white long-sleeved shirt. His brunette locks were the exact image of his model mother's. However, despite the spring weather, the background of the photo gave a more autumnal feel as leaves seemed to be falling from the nearby trees.

Alexander turned nine on Saturday View post on Instagram

In a caption, the palace shared: "Today we celebrate our wonderful bundle of joy Alexander who turns 9 years. We also want to wish everyone a Happy Easter."

Fans immediately shared birthday wishes for the young royal. One penned: "Happy birthday Alexander, I wish you many more with health and long life my granddaughter is also celebrating her birthday today and 9 years old God take care of you."

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Alexander is Carl Philip and Sofia's eldest child

A second added: "Happy birthday what a fine guy," while a third posted: "Hip hip hurray to our fine Prince Alexander who has his birthday, also a Happy Easter to you."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

Alexander is fifth in line to the throne. After the stripping of his royal title in 2019, the youngster became the Duke of Södermanland. In 2022, Alexander began attending Djurgårdsskolan, a small school with only 94 pupils.

Recent outing

Alexander isn't often seen out on engagements, but last week, the young royal joined his younger brother, Prince Gabriel, and cousins, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar at a hockey match.

© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock Alexander recently enjoyed some time at the hockey with his younger brother

The young royals were joined by Estelle and Oscar's parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as they watched AIK Ishockey play BIK Karlskoga. The royals were treated to a thrilling game with the final result seeing AIK triumph over their rivals 2-1.

LISTEN: Why Prince Harry was unhappy about his children's photos

In one sweet moment, Alexander and his brother could be seen celebrating as a goal was scored.

Family celebrations

While Alexander is the centre of attention at the moment, thoughts will soon turn to his baby sister, Princess Ines, who will be christened in the coming months.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Alexander now has a younger sister

Earlier this week, it was announced that the young girl, who was born on 7 February 2025, will be christened at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on 13 June.

The baptism will be conducted by Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman, and the pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.