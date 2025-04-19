Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share rare photo of eldest son, Prince Alexander, for double celebrations
Subscribe
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share rare photo of eldest son, Prince Alexander, for double celebrations
Prince Alexander, Prince Carl Philip, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar and Prince Daniel watching the jubilee celebrations© Getty Images

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia share rare photo of eldest son for double celebrations

The Swedish royals share four children

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
6 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia had two reasons to celebrate on Saturday as they marked their eldest son, Prince Alexander's ninth birthday and Easter.

To mark the occasion, the Prinsparet shared a very rare photo of the young royal. In the snap, Alexander could be seen posing in a white long-sleeved shirt. His brunette locks were the exact image of his model mother's. However, despite the spring weather, the background of the photo gave a more autumnal feel as leaves seemed to be falling from the nearby trees.

Alexander turned nine on Saturday
View post on Instagram
 

In a caption, the palace shared: "Today we celebrate our wonderful bundle of joy Alexander who turns 9 years. We also want to wish everyone a Happy Easter."

Fans immediately shared birthday wishes for the young royal. One penned: "Happy birthday Alexander, I wish you many more with health and long life my granddaughter is also celebrating her birthday today and 9 years old God take care of you."

Prince Alexander at the racetrack© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
Alexander is Carl Philip and Sofia's eldest child

A second added: "Happy birthday what a fine guy," while a third posted: "Hip hip hurray to our fine Prince Alexander who has his birthday, also a Happy Easter to you."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Alexander is fifth in line to the throne. After the stripping of his royal title in 2019, the youngster became the Duke of Södermanland. In 2022, Alexander began attending Djurgårdsskolan, a small school with only 94 pupils.

Recent outing

Alexander isn't often seen out on engagements, but last week, the young royal joined his younger brother, Prince Gabriel, and cousins, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar at a hockey match.

Prince Oscar and Prince Alexander celebrating© SPA/dana press/Shutterstock
Alexander recently enjoyed some time at the hockey with his younger brother

The young royals were joined by Estelle and Oscar's parents, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel as they watched AIK Ishockey play BIK Karlskoga. The royals were treated to a thrilling game with the final result seeing AIK triumph over their rivals 2-1.

LISTEN: Why Prince Harry was unhappy about his children's photos

In one sweet moment, Alexander and his brother could be seen celebrating as a goal was scored.

Family celebrations

While Alexander is the centre of attention at the moment, thoughts will soon turn to his baby sister, Princess Ines, who will be christened in the coming months.

Princes Alexander, Gabriel and Julian with baby Princess Ines © Instagram / @prinsparet
Alexander now has a younger sister

Earlier this week, it was announced that the young girl, who was born on 7 February 2025, will be christened at the Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on 13 June.

The baptism will be conducted by Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman, and the pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia leave hospital with baby daughter

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More