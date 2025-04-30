Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia make rare appearance with baby daughter Princess Ines at family celebration

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia made a jubilant appearance with their baby daughter Princess Ines on Wednesday as they celebrated King Carl Gustaf's 79th birthday.

The occasion was a family affair, with King Carl Gustaf's wife, Queen Silvia, and their two daughters Princess Madeleine and Crown Princess Victoria also in attendance.

It was Princess Ines who nonetheless stole the show as she made her debut on the palace's sunlit balcony. For the special occasion, the royal tot looked adorable dressed in a white bonnet and a cream baby grow. For added warmth, she was also swaddled in a precious white blanket peppered with yellow sprigs.

© Getty Images Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip were joined by their three children

Photos from the event showed Princess Sofia sweetly cradling her baby daughter with a beaming smile. She looked elegant and sophisticated dressed in a fitted white blazer which she teamed with gleaming gold jewellery.

© Getty Images King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden attends the King's birthday celebrations at the inner courtyard of the Royal Palace

Princess Sofia was also joined on the balcony by her two sons Prince Julian and Prince Gabriel who melted hearts as they sweetly peered at their baby sister in matching mocha-hued duffle jackets.

© Getty Images The Swedish royals gathered to celebrate King Carl Gustaf's birthday

Also making an appearance at the family celebration were Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill's three children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, and Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel's two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

© Getty Images Prince Nicolas and Princess Estelle were in high spirits

Sofia and Carl Philip welcomed their baby girl on 7 February this year. She was born at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm and is eighth in line to the throne. Like her brothers, she does not have an HRH title – a move which is within keeping of the King's decision from 2019 to limit titles within the royal household.

The tot's full name is Princess Ines Marie Lilian Silvia, Duchess of Västerbotten.

© Kungahuset / Princess Sofia The first photograph of Princess Ines

Princess Ines's royal christening is set to take place at Drottningholm Palace Chapel in Stockholm on Friday 13 June.

The baptism will be conducted by Chief Chaplain, Bishop Johan Dalman, and the pastor of the Royal Court Assembly, Ordinary Chaplain Michael Bjerkhagen.

After the christening, there will be a reception and a private lunch for invited guests.

Carl Philip and Sofia's love story

The pair first crossed paths in 2010 while eating in the same restaurant with different friend groups. Luckily for them, the friends they were with happened to know each other and the pair got talking.

© Getty Images Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia tied the knot in 2015

"We started with a shy greeting and everything followed," said Carl Philip after their engagement.

They announced their engagement on 27 June 2014 and went on to tie the knot in Stockholm on 13 June 2015.

