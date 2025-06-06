Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal fans blown away by King Charles' 'sacrifice' amid ongoing treatment
The monarch visited SXSW London festival and Old Spitalfields Market

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
59 minutes ago
The rain did not dampen the King's spirits as he toured Old Spitalfields Market after visiting the nearby South by SouthWest London (SXSW London) festival.

And now a clip of the monarch's soggy engagement has sparked comments from royal fans as Charles stopped to speak with as many members of the public as possible.

The video, shared on the royal family's Instagram page, showed the unfazed King standing in a puddle as he shook hands with people, holding an umbrella in his other hand to shelter from the downpour.

The King greeting fans in the rain at Spitalfields Market© Getty
The King greeted fans in the rain

"Was the King seriously standing in a puddle of rain to shake hands? Class act!" one social media user remarked, while another replied: "Oh Lord! I noticed just now! Wow - appreciated the sacrifice."

King Charles at SXSW London Festival© Getty Images for SXSW London
The King viewed the exhibitions at SXSW London Festival

Others commented: "Love the way that huge puddle didn’t bother him."

Is the King a Swiftie?

The footage from the King's engagement was also overlaid with Taylor Swift's song "London Boy," which also caught royal fans' attention.

"I don’t know what I love more. The fact that he’s standing in puddles outside in the rain to talk to people. Or that this is more evident that His Majesty is a Swiftie," one said.

Another added: "Love the fact they used a Taylor Swift song. Princess Charlotte approved."

taylor swift, princess charlotte, prince george and prince william posing for a selfie© Instagram
William, George and Charlotte meeting Taylor backstage on her Eras tour

The US popstar is no stranger to royalty having met the Prince of Wales twice and his eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William was spotting dad-dancing in the crowd with George and Charlotte during Taylor's iconic Eras tour in June 2024.

The royal trio then met the singer backstage, with Charlotte sporting a sparkly dress and braids in her hair.

king charles waving in grey suit© Getty Images
His Majesty wore the bracelet during his visit to the Channel Islands

The youngster is also a fan of friendship bracelets – an accessory which has become synonymous with Swifties – and has made them for her family members.

Prince William's friendship bracelet © Getty
Charlotte made her dad William a 'Papa' bracelet

The King sported a braided bracelet during his visit to the Channel Islands last summer, while William donned a personalised "Papa" version for his visit to Cape Town last November. 

