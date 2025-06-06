Royal family LIVE: Prince William teams up with aunt Duchess Sophie for rare joint engagement

Hello - and happy Friday! We've got a couple of exciting engagements coming up for the royals today. Prince William is teaming up with his aunt the Duchess of Edinburgh for a rare joint engagement at The Royal Cornwall show.

The event is set to highlight the very best in Cornish heritage and tradition through agriculture, food and drink, entertainment and competition. William is Patron of The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association while Sophie is Patron of The Association of Agricultural Show Organisations (ASAO) and Vice President of the Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association.

Our Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says of the unusual double act: "While the Duchess of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales are busy with their own patronages and charities day-to-day, Sophie and William have a lot of shared interests, including agriculture, conservation and sport. The Duchess is very close to the Princess of Wales so it's no surprise to see her teaming up with her nephew."

Elsewhere, Princess Anne is jetting off to Scotland (fresh from her visit to Barbados) in order to attend a special dinner at Trinity Hall and open the Caley Glasshouse in Saughton Park.

Finally, King Charles, as Captain General, will make his first visit to the Royal Regiment of Artillery, meeting some of the personnel from the 21 regiments that form up the Royal Regiment. The King will hear about the heritage of the Royal Regiment before touring a series of equipment stands that showcase the breadth of the ‘Find and Strike’ capabilities with which the Royal Regiment is equipped.

Keep checking back for updates, live as they happen!

