Queen Camilla makes rare comment about King Charles' grandmother iconic photo

The Queen shared a rare comment about one of the King's favourite royal relatives as she stepped out for an engagement at the Garden Museum in South London on Wednesday.

Looking elegant in a black and white collared polka-dot dress, Camilla, 77, was given a tour of the exhibitions, which celebrate the art, history and design of British gardens.

Her Majesty paused at the "Garden Party" display featuring photographs, paintings, drawings, costume and set designs by the photographer Cecil Beaton.

© Getty The Queen was given a tour of the Garden Museum

The successful fashion photographer was renowned for his portraits of the royal family, including Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother.

Looking at an iconic image of the Queen Mother, wearing a white dress and a holding a parasol, while walking in the gardens of Buckingham Palace in 1939, Camilla remarked: "I always think this one is so lovely, in her white dress."

© Royal Rota Camilla remarked on the portrait of the late Queen Mother

Sir Cecil Beaton (1904 to 1980), took the portraits of Princess Margaret in a cream Dior dress for her 21st birthday in 1951.

He captured images of the late Queen Elizabeth II throughout her life, including her coronation portrait in 1953.

Camilla's wish

During her outing, Camilla revealed her wish to joint patron of the Garden Museum.

She told attendees she had spoken to the King, who is already a patron, about joining him after previously joking during a visit last year about "nudging" Charles from his position.

She said: "I have said to my husband and talked to the office as I would very much like to become joint patron. This is one of my favourite places and it never ceases to surprise me", which prompted cheers and applause from the crowd.

© Getty Images The Queen made her own mint tea bag

The Queen also joined school pupils from Evelyn Grace Academy and Platanos College in the museum's Clore Learning Space, where she was invited to make her own mint tea bag.

After spooning dried peppermint into a bag and inhaling it, she said: "I shall sample that tonight."

Big Lunch

For her second engagement of the day, the Queen attended a community lunch at Canary Wharf in London to celebrate community friendship and nature at Eden Dock.

The Queen arrived to a medley from the musical West Side Story performed by the community choir, London Docklands Singers, before chatting to guests accompanied by Peter Stewart, chief purpose officer at the Eden Project, and Lindsey Brummitt, programme director for The Big Lunch.

© Getty The Queen joined the Big Lunch in Canary Wharf

As she sat down at the long table, laden with sandwiches, cakes and tea, Camilla wrapped a trench coat around her shoulders to shield herself from the blustery conditions on the dockside.

