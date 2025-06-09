Meghan Markle’s glitzy LA night out falls on the same day as biggest royal celebration

This year's Trooping the Colour is shaping up to be quite the event, especially amid speculation that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, will be attending a different celebration across the Atlantic.

According to The Daily Mail, the former actress-turned-Duchess will be attending a Hollywood event instead of the yearly parade in honour of the British Sovereign.

Meghan will reportedly be honoured for her work in advancing community wellbeing and expanding opportunity, especially for underserved communities, and is expected to give a speech.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Trooping the Colour in 2018

The event will take place at the Museum of Natural History in Los Angeles, California, the city that the royal couple has called home for the past five years.

It’s not known if Prince Harry will also join his wife at the Night of Wonder black-tie event, but as he usually does support her during these kinds of public events, there is a strong chance that he will be by her side on that night as well.

© Getty Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour 2019

In a press release shared ahead of the event, Lori Bettison-Varga, the President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, said: “We are proud to honour Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity – especially for underserved communities – aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation.”

On the same day, the British Royal family will be making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the Trooping of the Colour to celebrate the King’s official birthday.

There hasn’t been any official confirmation that the Sussexes will not be joining the rest of the family, though their absence last year makes a return seem unlikely.

Last year, all eyes were on the Prince and Princess of Wales after royal watchers were delighted to see the couple happy and relaxed after a difficult year.

© Shutterstock Princess Kate and Meghan Markle in the Royal Box

Catherine returned to the royal scene not long before the Trooping of the Colour 2024 and was seen beaming at her husband and laughing with her young children on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Royal watchers will no doubt be eager to see their favourite family members back in action, with the Waleses continuing to hold a special place in the public’s heart.

© Getty Images Kate Middleton wearing a white blazer and a navy blue hat, watches a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour in 2022

Princess Catherine has returned to most of her usual royal duties, and there is no rumour of her stepping back again, which is a relief for her fans.

Last year, the mum-of-three wore a chic Jenny Packham dress adorned with a striped navy and white waistband and a neck bow, paired with a hat and white pumps.

All eyes will be on both London and Los Angeles next week, as two royal style icons prepare to make headlines.