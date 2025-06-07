Meghan Markle stuns in one of her favourite summer fashion staples

Meghan Markle has just brought back another summer fashion staple, all while enjoying some fun family time.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at Disneyland with Prince Harry and their two children for what looks like a few days of family bonding.

The trip was organised to celebrate the birthday of Princess Lilibet Diana, who turned four this June.

The Duchess of Sussex brings back her signature white jeans

Meghan’s love for a good pair of white jeans, which she wears all year round, is not new, though.

The Duchess of Sussex was frequently seen wearing this wardrobe staple on various occasions during her time in the UK and beyond.

We all remember her fabulous snow look when she stepped out in Whistler, British Columbia.

© Getty Meghan with Prince Harry in Whistler, Canada

On that occasion, she was wearing her favourite pair of white jeans, a cashmere white jumper, and a pair of Sorel snow boots. She completed the neutral look with a Burberry hat and a warm Ralph Lauren jacket in a shade of beige.

A closer look at Meghan’s summer outfit

This time, the mother of two paired the white, straight jeans with a simple black sweater and a pair of comfortable black loafers.

The notable accessory, though, was a cap with Minnie ears – a Disneyland classic that the royal wore for the whole day out.

© Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie at Disneyland

The family seemed to have thoroughly enjoyed their trip, and the Duchess even shared a sweet video on Instagram, captioned, “Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been sharing more pictures of their children lately, always ensuring their faces are hidden to protect their privacy.

Meghan shares rare family photos on Instagram

The actress-turned-Duchess shared plenty of previously unseen images to mark the Princess’s fourth birthday.

A couple of days ago, she posted two pictures of her and her daughter. One sees the littlest member of the Sussexes in her mother’s arms while on a boat, while the other one is a snap from the day she was born.

© Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children at Disneyland

“Happy birthday to our beautiful girl”, wrote Meghan, “Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it.”

Duchess Meghan also shared two pictures of her daughter with her dad. One of a newborn Lilibet looking up at Prince Harry and another, more recent one, of the father and daughter duo running on the beach on a sunny day.

She sweetly captioned the shots: “The sweetest bond to watch unfold. Daddy’s little girl and favorite adventurer.”

© Meghan, Duchess of Sussex The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Disneyland

Since joining the British Royal Family, Meghan has been a fashion inspiration to many.

Now that she is more active on social media, we imagine she will be sharing more pictures of her outfits. We’ll certainly be watching and shopping with admiration.