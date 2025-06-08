King Charles' post goes viral thanks to a 'hot beret man'

A recent Instagram post featuring King Charles, 76, has gone viral. But it's not His Majesty who caught everyone's attention.

The post, uploaded by The Royal Family's official account, showed Charles visiting the Royal Regiment of Artillery in Larkhill. He was pictured meeting members of the 21 regiments and their families.

A familiar caption, an unexpected reaction

The caption was standard fare for a royal engagement.

It read: "The King has visited the Royal Regiment of Artillery in Larkhill, meeting military personnel and their families from the 21 regiments that form the Royal Regiment."

It continued: "His Majesty also heard about the Regiment's training and equipment - before being invited to fire a L118 Light Gun himself! To commemorate His Majesty's first visit as Captain General, The King was presented with an engraved 105mm Cartridge which was fired during Their Majesties' Coronation."

All very official. But the internet had other priorities.

Meet 'hot beret man'

© Getty People on social media loved the 'hot beret man' in King Charles' Instagram post

Among the soldiers in the background, one stood out to social media users.

A man wearing a green beret and uniform quickly earned the nickname: "hot beret man".

One user wrote: "Are we not going to talk about green beret guy in the first picture? Good heavens he's handsome!"

Another added: "God save the king, that's for sure. But who is the guy in the background?"

© Getty King Charles III, as Captain General of the Royal Artillery visits the regiment at their headquarters in Lark Hill

A third said: "Umm king who's the guy behind you?"

The comments kept coming.

"The guy with the green beret and his smile," one person wrote.

Another adedd: "I mean, I do love the king, honestly, but my eyes went straight to the really muscly guy with the green beret and killer smile."

The mystery is solved

© Getty King Charles III visits the regiment at their headquarters in Lark Hill

It didn't take long for someone to step in with an update.

"Loving these comments! He's my brother he's 46 and not single sorry ladies," one user wrote. That didn't stop the internet from enjoying the moment.

It's also being reported that this rather dashing military man is called Sergeant Neil Mitchell. However, that hasn't been officially confirmed.

Charles also got to show off

© Getty King Charles prepares to fire an artillery piece during a visit to the regiments headquarters in Lark Hill

One image showed the monarch firing a L118 Light Gun. He appeared focused and comfortable with the task.

Followers praised the King's hands-on approach. But it was clear most of the attention had shifted elsewhere.

Royal posts are rarely this chaotic

© Getty King Charles III visits the regiment at their headquarters in Lark Hill

The Royal Family's Instagram usually draws interest from history fans and royal watchers. This time, it was something else entirely.

The unexpected viral moment shows how even formal engagements can cause a stir. All it takes is one soldier, a sharp uniform and a green beret.