Duchess Sophie has a 'Cinderella moment' while curtsying King Charles at Windsor Flower Show

Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh made headlines with a graceful curtsy to King Charles III at this year's Royal Windsor Flower Show. In newly released photos, the 60-year-old royal is seen kneeling before His Majesty with a warm smile and outstretched hands.

The King, 76, appeared touched by the gesture, which took place in front of members of the public. The pair then exchanged a cheek kiss as Sophie stood, smiling brightly.

Sophie’s deep curtsy was widely praised by royal fans. It struck a balance between tradition and affection, showing her continued respect for the monarch.

Funnily enough, Duchess Sophie’s shoe nearly slipped off during the curtsy. Thankfully, she managed to keep it on, even as it looked moments from falling.

The King looked smart in a pale grey checked suit and burgundy brogues. He held Sophie’s arms as she greeted him, laughing warmly in return.

A cheerful reunion and stylish floral look

The moment was made even more striking thanks to Sophie’s outfit. She wore a bright blue floral dress with yellow, red and white accents and a flattering ankle-length hem.

Over it, she added a navy corduroy blazer. Her hair was tied back in a low ponytail, and she wore natural makeup and tan espadrille wedges.

The outfit was perfect for the outdoors and echoed the summery floral theme of the event. It also allowed her to drop easily into that deep curtsy that caught everyone’s attention.

Royal Windsor Flower Show traditions

The Royal Windsor Flower Show takes place each year at the York Club in Windsor Great Park. The event celebrates gardening, local produce and community projects.

Sophie and Charles arrived separately and greeted guests before catching up at the show. Their reunion became one of the day’s highlights.

Sophie opened the show on behalf of the King and spent time with exhibitors and visitors. She was also seen laughing with celebrity guests, including Dame Merry Berry and Alan Titchmarsh.

At one point, Sophie playfully lifted a pot for Alan to smell and joked with him about its scent. She later admired prize vegetables and paused to chat with local schoolchildren.

A moment that melted hearts

The curtsy was captured from several angles, with Sophie kneeling low and smiling up at Charles. The King leaned in affectionately, making the moment feel warm and genuine.

Crowds nearby watched the exchange and applauded quietly. Several attendees took photos on their phones, and the images were quickly shared online.

Fans praised Sophie’s royal manners and strong family bond with the King. Many said the interaction reflected the Duchess’s natural poise and dedication to her role.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote: "Duchess Sophie’s curtsy is perfection. Elegant, respectful and full of heart."

A nod to her 2024 appearance

This year’s sweet moment follows another standout appearance from Sophie at the 2024 Windsor Flower Show. During last year’s visit, she was delighted to be shown knitted figures of herself and Prince Edward by residents of Brinsworth House.

Sophie laughed and crouched down to examine the tiny wool versions of her and her husband on display. The detail included a stage with a miniature Elton John and dancing yarn guests.

She spent time talking to the crafters and thanked them for the tribute. It was a light-hearted, touching exchange that many still remember fondly.

Sophie was also seen chatting animatedly with visitors and thanking young exhibitors for their efforts.

Duchess Sophie continues to shine in public life

Sophie has become one of the most active senior royals, often praised for her relatable and warm approach. She’s comfortable at formal ceremonies and relaxed local events alike.

At this year’s flower show, she delivered a mix of both. The curtsy was a traditional act of respect, while her light banter and approachability brought balance.

Her strong working relationship with the King was also clear. The two have teamed up at several recent engagements, including a royal reception in London earlier this spring.

Their genuine affection has been widely noted, and this public moment only strengthened that impression.

A royal moment to remember

As Sophie rose from her curtsy, the King beamed, and they shared a few words. The moment was brief but meaningful, reflecting not just royal protocol, but family closeness.

It was a simple gesture with lasting impact, especially for those lucky enough to witness it in person.

From her colourful floral dress to her heartfelt welcome, Sophie once again showed why she’s earned such admiration.