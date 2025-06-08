Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William flexes French speaking skills on solo trip to Monaco
man delivering speech on stage© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales spoke at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum

Rachel Avery
Homes Editor
22 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales may have been swigging cider at The Royal Cornwall show on Friday, but on Sunday, he was impressing us with his French speaking skills at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco.

The royal gave a speech at the event and his opening and closing remarks were beautifully delivered in French. Keep scrolling to read parts of his impassioned speech.

The event is to highlight the importance of a "sustainable and regenerative blue economy" for protecting the ocean.

"By gathering experts, policymakers, investors and innovators from around the world, the Forum will highlight and promote the critical role that sustainable investment, cutting-edge innovation, and forward-thinking policies play in ensuring the long-term health and prosperity of our oceans and economies alike," the website reads. 

Prince William walks the blue carpet as he arrives at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF)© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William arrives

 William walked a blue carpet as he entered the venue, alongside an official, wearing a signature navy suit and recycled and sustainable tie from Wilmok.

Prince William and Prince Albert II of Monaco pose for a photograph at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF) © POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal duo

He was then pictured alongside Prince Albert II of Monaco for the cause. The fellow royals shook hands before smiling for the cameras.

(From L) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a group photo during the Blue Economy and Finance Forum (BEFF)© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Coming together for a good cause

The royal spoke with Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles before they both posed alongside Prince Albert, Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and France's President Emmanuel Macron.

man delivering speech on stage© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince's impressive and passionate speech

The Prince made an impassioned speech about the need for change. He said: "We come together today united by our deep connection to the ocean and our concern for its safety. For many of us, it is a place where some of our happiest memories are made… where we have explored the wonders of the natural world… and we have all relied on its great abundance for our food and livelihoods.

"And yet, all too often, it can feel distant and disconnected from our everyday lives, allowing us to forget just how vital it is. The truth is that healthy oceans are essential to all life on earth."

In part of the speech, William pointed out that he remains "an optimist" regarding the change that can happen. "I am an optimist because as the Founder of The Earthshot Prize, I see the incredible examples of the ideas, innovations and technologies that are harnessing the power of the ocean whilst protecting its vitality," he told the attendees. 

As part of the conclusion of the speech, William quoted Sir David Attenborough, and said: "If we save the sea, we save our world."

man on chair reading document© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace

Final moments before the stage

The royal decided to address the room in French for the beginning and end of his speech, which translated to: Hello. It's a pleasure to be with you today to discuss an important topic that is close to my heart." and then: "Thank you again for having me here today. Now it's time to take action. Have a great afternoon. Thank you."

He is pictured here rehearsing alone ahead of his speech.



