Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's smart trick to keep Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet hidden at Disneyland

Princess Lilibet had a fourth birthday to remember as the young royal and her older brother, Prince Archie, six, were whisked off to Disneyland by their parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

A video shared to commemorate the event started with Lilibet pulling her dad through the park gates. Later footage showed the family on a log flume, as well as Lili riding Dumbo the Flying Elephant. Meghan, 43, appeared in the video wearing Minnie Mouse ears. Harry, 40, was also shown on several rides, at one point wearing Mickey Mouse ears.

The family rode Space Mountain, Buzz Lightyear's Star Cruiser and Cars-themed Radiator Springs Racers. They were also seen watching a Star Wars stage show with Archie.

© Instagram The couple used caps to hide Archie and Lilibet's identities

Another image from the day featured Lilibet's two-tier birthday cake, decorated with an Ariel theme from The Little Mermaid. In another clip, Lili and her brother Archie were seen meeting Elsa from Frozen.

Harry and Meghan prefer to keep their children out of the public eye and made sure that their faces were obscured in the footage shared using heart emojis.

© Instagram The family headed out to Disneyland

However, the pair also employed other measures in order to protect Archie and Lilibet's privacy.

While they were in more public spaces, the children wore Mickey and Minnie Mouse caps and glasses to protect their identities, and they appeared to keep the glasses when they were meeting members of the cast.

© Instagram The pair even wore glasses when meeting with cast members

A source also revealed to HELLO! that the family likely benefited from a special package, allowing them to be driven around backstage to be away from the crowds. They would also have been allowed to use cast member entrances that are backstage in order to skip the queues.

Sweet bond

One clip in the birthday montage showed Harry beaming while riding a Buzz Lightyear ride with Lilibet. In a previous post, Meghan described their relationship: "Daddy's little girl and favourite adventurer. Happy birthday Lili!"

© Instagram The family enjoyed many rides at the attraction

Meghan also shared photos of Harry with their daughter, saying it had been "the sweetest bond to watch unfold".