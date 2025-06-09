Meghan Markle posted THAT video - and everything changed

The Duchess of Sussex set the internet alight last week when she posted a video of herself and her husband Prince Harry dancing in a birthing suite.

In the clip, which was shared on Instagram to mark their daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday, the couple were shown busting a series of moves, with Harry playfully gliding in front of the camera lens at various points.

A heavily pregnant Meghan is also seen twerking while dressed in a black dress.

"Four years ago today, this also happened," Meghan wrote in her caption. "Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work - there was only one thing left to do!"

© Instagram Meghan Markle and Prince Harry share two children together

The unexpected update sparked a frenzy on social media and quickly went viral, appearing in global news segments including popular talk show, Loose Women.

Its impact was such that Meghan also experienced a significant boost in her Instagram followers. As per data from socialblade.com, the former Suits star's Instagram account gained roughly 700,000 additional followers in the wake of her twerking video, with Meghan's total follower count now standing at a whopping 3.7 million.

To celebrate her little girl's big day, Meghan, 43, also took to social media to share a series of unseen family snapshots. She shared a precious black-and-white picture of herself cuddling her newborn daughter, a picture of Harry walking hand in hand with Lili as they strolled down a sandy track, as well as a heart-melting picture of the Duke sweetly cradling a teeny Lilibet.

In a public tribute, Meghan wrote: "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl! Four years ago today she came into our lives - and each day is brighter and better because of it. Thanks to all of those sending love and celebrating her special day!"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle dances while in labour with Lilibet

Meghan's return to Instagram

Meghan officially joined Instagram at the start of this year partly to coincide with the launch of her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, in addition to her lifestyle brand called As Ever.

© NETFLIX With Love, Meghan dropped on Netflix in March this year

The Duchess deleted her original account in 2017, prior to marrying Prince Harry. She used the account to post selfies, behind-the-scenes moments from filming Suits, as well as holiday snapshots.

© Getty Images Meghan deleted her original Instagram account prior to marrying Harry

The mother-of-two's current Instagram handle first appeared back in 2022 accompanied by a previously unseen snapshot of the actress. While Meghan never confirmed whether the account was held by her, royal fans were left convinced that it did in fact belong to the Duchess seeing as first-name-only handles are a privilege reserved for celebrities and verified accounts.

Meghan later replaced the photo with a picture of a pink dahlia - a possible nod to her mother's sweet nickname for her.