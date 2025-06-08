Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took best friend to Disneyland – identity revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday in style at Disneyland. They also took son Prince Archie to the magical destination, but did you spot Meghan's bestie also in the family snaps?

Meghan's long-time confidant, Markus Anderson, is believed to be the man seen with the couple as they toured the Californian theme park. He appeared in various photos wearing a light blue shirt, jeans and a cap and in the images, Meghan used a heart emoji to obscure his face.

Close friends

Markus went on a ride with the Sussex family

Markus is the global membership director Soho House – although he made his way up from humble beginnings as a waiter there. It's no coincidence that Meghan had her first date with Harry at a Soho House in London, and Markus has played a huge part in Meghan's life.

The pair have travelled the world together for various celebrations and events and it's likely that Meghan and her Canadian-born pal became close when they both resided in Toronto.

Markus was also seen in this image shared by Meghan

Fans were confused and tongues started to wag when Markus did not feature in Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, however, it's much more likely that Markus just did not want to be in the public eye, as it seems he prefers to go under the radar when possible.

Meghan seen here with Markus

Behind the scenes of Harry and Meghan's trip

An insider tells HELLO! exactly what it would have been like for the Sussexes to descend on Disneyland and there would have been no queueing up for the popular rides like the rest of us.

"Celebrity guests are typically driven around by a personal tour guide backstage so they don't have to go through the crowds in the park and [they get to] use cast member entrances backstage to enter the rides," the insider said.

Whatever food they want on demand, exclusive tours and a chance to dine at the sought-after Club 33 would have also been included.

All of this luxury doesn't come cheap though, with HELLO! understanding that a reservation fee for the service typically costs between $4k and $7k.

Childhood memories

© AFP via Getty Images Princess Diana (back row, R) and Prince Harry, (front row, L) seen at Walt Disney World

Prince Harry may have felt a pang of nostalgia walking around the park as in 1993, his mother the late Princess Diana took him and his brother, Prince William to Walt Disney World in Florida.

Harry was eight at the time and it looked like he had a blast, going on rides such as Splash Mountain, in a cute bonding moment with his mum and brother.