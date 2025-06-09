Royal family LIVE: The Princess of Wales set to return to public duties this week

It's Sharnaz, and I'm kicking off our live blog ahead of a very exciting week in the royal calendar.

All eyes, of course, will be on this coming Saturday as we are expecting to see the Prince and Princess of Wales accompanied by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis at this year's King's Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour!

Trooping the Colour is always one of the most exciting royal events of the year, and the sight of the Wales children is consistently a highlight for fans around the globe.

After their appearance at last month's 80th anniversary VE Day parade, royal watchers are eager to see George, Charlotte, and particularly little Louis, who has become known for his entertaining antics on the Buckingham Palace balcony!

Our royal correspondent Danielle Stacey reveals the significance of this outing, saying: "It seems likely that we will see the Prince and Princess of Wales at Trooping the Colour, given it's one of the biggest royal events in the summer calendar. The event was Kate's first public event in 2024 amid her cancer treatment, and we'll be looking forward to seeing all of the interactions during the procession and the flypast."But before all the pageantry of Trooping the Colour, we're expecting to see King Charles later today. The monarch is set to visit Lancaster Castle, where he will be taking part in an ancient ceremonial tradition.

And for those following royal events further afield, today also marks the Royal Run in Denmark, an annual running event where members of the Danish Royal Family often participate alongside the public.

We'll be bringing you all the updates as the week unfolds, so stay tuned for more details and, of course, all the stunning photos from the big day!

