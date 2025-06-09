Prince Harry marks 'historic firsts' as he issues 2025 report

Prince Harry had plenty to celebrate on Monday following the release of a new report regarding the 2025 Invictus Games which were held in Vancouver and Whistler.

News of the report was shared via Instagram alongside a special tribute video that showed snippets from the 2025 Games, including a segment of Prince Harry's inspirational speech from the opening ceremony.

It included a caption which in part read: "A Lasting Legacy, a Substantial Economic Impact and Hundreds of Lives Saved! The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 officially closes, and the final report has been released."

The caption also referenced "a slew of historic firsts" which were fleshed out in the full report. Some of these included the first ever Winter hybrid Invictus Games, the first time the event was hosted in two communities, and the first time the opening ceremony was attended by a sold-out audience of 40,000 spectators.

Royal fans were quick to share their thoughts in the comments section, with one writing: "Amazing to be there and watch these incredible people! Can't wait for Birmingham 2027!" while a second noted: "Amazing work, Invictus team!!! Vancouver was fun!" and a third chimed in: "Upwards and onwards".

During the closing ceremony, Harry delivered an emotional seven-minute speech in which he praised the resilience and comradery of the service men and women who took part. Looking to the future, he finished by touching on Invictus Birmingham 2027.

"And while I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this: So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on," Harry said.

"So long as there are those around the world who view you with sympathy, rather than admiration and respect, the Games will go on. And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it… the Games will go on.

"Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party!"

What are the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

The inaugural event was held in London, followed by Orlando two years later, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023. Harry, 40, who served in the British Army for ten years, founded the Games in 2014, after being inspired by the Warrior Games in the United States.

