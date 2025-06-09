Towering Prince Archie is Prince Harry's mini-me in family holiday photos

The Duchess of Sussex shared highlights from a fun family trip to Disneyland, including new snaps of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The youngsters have inherited their father's red hair, but Archie, six, in particular, with his height, looks like a mini version of Prince Harry.

Wearing a cap, collared jacket, jeans and trainers, Archie bore a striking resemblance to Harry in a picture taken when he and his parents were on an interactive Star Wars ride.

© Instagram / @meghan Archie looked like mini Harry

In another sweet family photo, Archie leant into his dad and held his hand as Harry and Meghan beamed at the camera.

© Instagram Prince Harry, Meghan and their children at Disneyland

While Meghan has shared more photos than ever this year of her children, she still maintains their privacy by covering their faces or posting images taken of the back of their heads.

© Instagram Meghan Markle shares beautiful family moments

"Thank you @disneyland for giving our family two days of pure joy!" the Duchess wrote in the caption, with the Sussexes enjoying a meet-and-greet with Disney cast members, rollercoaster rides and an impressive Little Mermaid-themed cake to celebrate Lilibet's fourth birthday, which fell on 4 June.

Born in London

Unlike his younger sister Lilibet, Archie spent the first six months of his life living in the UK. He was born at the Portland Hospital in London on 6 May 2019, with Harry and Meghan bringing their baby boy home to their former Windsor abode, Frogmore Cottage.

© Getty Archie making his public debut two days after his birth

Archie made his public debut two days after his birth, with his proud parents taking part in a brief photocall at Windsor Castle.

The tot was christened privately at the royal chapel at Windsor when he was three months old, with the Sussexes later sharing some official portraits from the day.

© Getty Images Archie with Harry and Meghan in South Africa in September 2019

He then accompanied Harry and Meghan on their tour of South Africa at five months old but after their trip, the Sussexes took an extended break from their royal duties, taking baby Archie with them to Canada.

Stepping back

Archie moved to the US when he was 10 months old after his parents stepped down as senior working royals for a new life in California.

After purchasing their family home in Montecito, Harry and Meghan have carved out new ventures, with Archie and Lilibet now settled in their respective school and preschool.

© Instagram The Sussexes reside in Montecito

In 2023, it was confirmed that the Duke and Duchess had begun using their children's royal titles in an official capacity, as Archie and Lilibet became entitled to become prince and princess when their grandfather ascended the throne in September 2022.

LISTEN: Do Kate and Meghan have access to Princess Diana's 'five dresses'?

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB