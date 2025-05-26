Queen Rania forced to miss family celebration over health issue

Queen Rania was noticeably absent from this year's Independence Day celebrations in Jordan, an event she traditionally attends alongside her husband, King Abdullah II.

The reason for her absence was revealed in a personal Instagram post shared by the Queen. In it, she explained that she was observing a brief rest period following treatment for back pain.

Alongside a warm message, Queen Rania shared a photograph of herself being kept company by her daughter, Princess Iman.

The caption read: "Happy Independence Day to our beloved Jordan! I look forward to celebrating this day alongside His Majesty each year, but I am tuning in from home after treatment for back pain – with my dear Iman graciously keeping me company."

The official Jordanian royal family shared a beautiful picture of the king with his three children. In a statement, the palace said: "His Majesty King Abdullah II, with Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein, Prince Hashem, and Princess Salma ahead of the 79th Independence Day ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace #Jordan #IndependenceDay79."

News of Queen Rania's back pain comes three months after her husband was admitted to hospital for surgery for a hernia.

In a statement, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan said: "His Majesty King Abdullah II underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday to treat an incisional hernia at the King Hussein Medical Centre.

"His Majesty was discharged from hospital after the simple procedure and will resume his daily schedule tomorrow, Wednesday. The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Majesty continued good health and wellbeing."

It's also been a time of celebration for the Jordanian royal family following the birth of Queen Rania and King Abdullah's second grandchild in February.

The couple's eldest daughter, Princess Iman, welcomed a daughter, Princess Amina, with her husband Jameel Thermiotis on 16 February.

Queen Rania shared the first precious photographs of the new arrival as the family met the little princess for the first time at the maternity hospital.

Away from the royal spotlight, Queen Rania is every inch a family-focused grandmother, and never passes on the chance to spend time with her baby grandchildren.

"Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier," the Queen wrote shortly after her first grandchild was born.

Seamlessly blending her royal role with being a grandmother, Rania also shared a photograph of her baby granddaughter joining her on a Zoom call during a work meeting shortly after she had been born, marking a royal milestone as "Baby Iman joined her first Zoom board meeting!"