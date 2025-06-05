Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Rajwa's baby is the cutest football fan in new video
Subscribe
Princess Rajwa's baby is the cutest football fan in new video

Princess Rajwa's baby is the cutest football fan in new video

Crown Prince Hussein shared a sweet moment with his daughter, Princess Iman

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's baby girl is already an avid football fan at ten months!

The Jordanian heir uploaded a sweet video of him holding Princess Iman dressed in the national football kit.

"Iman is ready for today's match and morale is high. Good luck to the brave men," Crown Prince Hussein captioned the footage.

Jordan will face Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

Crown Prince Hussein holding baby Princess Iman in Jordan football kit© Instagram / @alhusseinjo
Princess Iman was dressed in the Jordanian football kit

The tournament will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, and if Jordan defeat Oman, they will secure their place for a debut World Cup appearance.

Crown Prince Hussein has travelled to Muscat to attend the match. Meanwhile, his father, King Abdullah II, is on a European trip, where he first met with King Felipe in Spain.

King Felipe and King Abdullah smiling at Zarzuela Palace© Getty
King Abdullah and King Felipe before their meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

He will later meet with the UK's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London, before travelling to Nice to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Anniversary

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 1 June, with the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan sharing a new portrait of the couple to mark the occasion.

Rajwa looked beautiful in a chocolate brown silk maxi dress by Petar Petrov, while her husband donned a navy suit as they posed in an immaculate garden, with white flowers in bloom.

princess rajwa in brown dress with hussein in garden with white flowers© Royal Hashemite Court
The royal couple marked two years of marriage on 1 June

The couple tied the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman, with royals from all over the world flocking to Jordan for the ceremony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Rajwa wore two wedding dresses – an Elie Saab creation with an asymmetric neckline for the ceremony, and later a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for the evening reception.

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein depart Zahran palace during their wedding © Getty
Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman, named after Crown Prince Hussein's sister, on 3 August 2024.  

Despite Hussein being the heir to the Jordanian throne, the tot is not in the line of succession as only male members of the family are included.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More