Princess Rajwa's baby is the cutest football fan in new video

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's baby girl is already an avid football fan at ten months!

The Jordanian heir uploaded a sweet video of him holding Princess Iman dressed in the national football kit.

"Iman is ready for today's match and morale is high. Good luck to the brave men," Crown Prince Hussein captioned the footage.

Jordan will face Oman at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers.

© Instagram / @alhusseinjo Princess Iman was dressed in the Jordanian football kit

The tournament will take place in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026, and if Jordan defeat Oman, they will secure their place for a debut World Cup appearance.

Crown Prince Hussein has travelled to Muscat to attend the match. Meanwhile, his father, King Abdullah II, is on a European trip, where he first met with King Felipe in Spain.

© Getty King Abdullah and King Felipe before their meeting at the Zarzuela Palace in Madrid

He will later meet with the UK's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer in London, before travelling to Nice to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron.

Anniversary

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa celebrated their second wedding anniversary on 1 June, with the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan sharing a new portrait of the couple to mark the occasion.

Rajwa looked beautiful in a chocolate brown silk maxi dress by Petar Petrov, while her husband donned a navy suit as they posed in an immaculate garden, with white flowers in bloom.

© Royal Hashemite Court The royal couple marked two years of marriage on 1 June

The couple tied the knot at Zahran Palace in Amman, with royals from all over the world flocking to Jordan for the ceremony, including the Prince and Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Rajwa wore two wedding dresses – an Elie Saab creation with an asymmetric neckline for the ceremony, and later a custom Dolce & Gabbana gown for the evening reception.

© Getty Rajwa married Crown Prince Hussein in June 2023

The couple welcomed their daughter, Princess Iman, named after Crown Prince Hussein's sister, on 3 August 2024.

Despite Hussein being the heir to the Jordanian throne, the tot is not in the line of succession as only male members of the family are included.