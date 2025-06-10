Princess Kate is radiant for first public appearance since family break

The Princess of Wales stepped out in London on Tuesday as she paid a visit to the V&A East Storehouse.

The V&A's latest offering is a new cultural destination created to spotlight the importance of creative opportunity and creative expression. It has been created in partnership with young people and is inspired by east London's creative heritage.

The Storehouse, which opened its doors on 31 May this year, is a reimagining of a museum store and provides guests with unprecedented access to over half a million creative works from the V&A collections and archives.

It features an array of works spanning fashion, film, visual art, design, performance and more.

© Kensington Palace During her visit, Kate received a behind-the-scenes tour to find out more about how the space is used. She also met with the curatorial team to learn about why objects are collected, and how they are conserved and displayed.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace The royal mother-of-three also spoke to the Storehouse's new collections access team, before later admiring several of the objects stored, including a collection of red coats and a smart coat splashed with an ornate gold print.

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace For the London outing, Princess Kate, 43, looked her usual stylish self in a recycled navy suit crafted by one of her go-to British designers, Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She previously wore the two-piece back in December 2023 as she paid a visit to the Evelina London Children's Hospital. She wore her flowing chestnut locks down loose in elegant waves, and accessorised with pointed heels and a pair of statement drop earrings.

© Alamy Stock Photo The V&A East Storehouse has been designed by leading architects Diller Scofidio + Renfro. It is the first of V&A East's two new cultural destinations to open in east London. The second, V&A East Museum, is due to open next spring.



WATCH: Princess Kate visits V&A East Storehouse

Princess Kate's return to duties

Kate made a quiet return to duties last week after spending the May school half-term with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales enjoyed a half-term break with her three children

According to the Court Circular, the royal held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

Kate launched the Centre for Early Childhood in 2021 after a decade of royal duties. She subsequently launched the Shaping Us campaign in 2023 to further shine a spotlight on the importance of early childhood development, from pregnancy until the age of five.

LISTEN: The surprising reason Princess Diana's coats have never been auctioned