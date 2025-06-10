Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Hardworking Princess Anne set for London outing
The Princess Royal will visit Trinity House in London

Updated: 13 hours ago
  • Princess Anne will attend a Younger Brethren Dinner at Trinity House in London in her capacity as Master of The Corporation of Trinity House


Princess Anne steps out

Today's agenda is looking fairly quiet. Princess Anne will attend a Younger Brethren Dinner at Trinity House in London, as part of her role as Master of the Corporation of Trinity House.

We love an outing from the Princess Royal here at HELLO!. Not only is it incredible to see the King's sister - who will celebrate her 75th birthday this summer - carrying out engagements without complaint, but we also love her sense of style.

Hear us out: Anne is the undisputed style queen of the royal family. She has garnered a reputation for being able to effortlessly style garments she wore in her twenties, often choosing to rewear her favourite clothes time and time again across decades. 

Come back for all the latest royal updates, and in the meantime, make sure you check out the sustainable style queen's best outfit repeats from the last 50 years.

