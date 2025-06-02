Why this beautiful UK beach is Princess Kate and King Charles' private summer playground

Keep scrolling for all the best photos of royals having a blast at Holkham beach…
The Queen Mother
The Queen Mother was a known Thalassophile. She adored walking her beloved dogs along Holkham's shoreline, and reportedly kept a tray of seashells on the stairs of her Scottish bolthole, The Castle of Mey.
She's pictured here in July 1987, enjoying a leisurely stroll with one of her Corgis.
King Charles and Princess Anne
Also beguiled by Holkham beach were King Charles and Princess Anne, who, during their childhood, paid many a visit to the coastal spot. Archival footage of the sibling duo featured in a 2016 BBC documentary titled Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute.
The pair were seen playing in the sand dunes, armed with buckets and spades and with huge grins stretched across their faces.
"We always had fun playing hide-and-seek in those dunes," King Charles says in the video.
The Princess Royal added: "Holkham was a bit off the beaten track. It does look almost completely empty which you wouldn't find now. But it was a public beach even then. It's a big beach".
George, Charlotte and Louis
The Prince and Princess of Wales also have strong ties to the beautiful beach. It has served as the backdrop to several heartwarming family moments, including a touching interaction between Prince William and his three children.
On Father's Day last year, the palace shared a snapshot taken by Princess Kate that showed Prince William leaping off a sand dune alongside George, Charlotte and Louis. For the playful photoshoot, the trio eschewed their glad rags and rocked colourful summer shorts.
Prince William and Princess Kate
In honour of their tenth wedding anniversary, William and Kate released a wholesome video, featuring clips of the family of five going for walks along a beach and playing in sand dunes.
While the royals did not disclose the exact location of the video, it appeared to be Holkham Beach, which is about a 35-minute drive from the couple's country home, Anmer Hall.
