Why this beautiful UK beach is Princess Kate and King Charles' private summer playground

The British royal family are suckers for a slice of the seaside - and there's one sandy spot in particular that reigns supreme.

Nestled along Norfolk's coastline, Holkham beach has been a firm favourite among the royals for decades.

The late Queen Mother was notably beguiled by the golden dunes of Holkham, and was regularly spotted walking her beloved pet pooches along the sparkling shoreline.

The Prince and Princess of Wales adore spending time at the beach

It's where a young King Charles and his siblings let their hair down, and is now enjoyed by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Keep scrolling for all the best photos of royals having a blast at Holkham beach…

The Queen Mother was a known Thalassophile. She adored walking her beloved dogs along Holkham's shoreline, and reportedly kept a tray of seashells on the stairs of her Scottish bolthole, The Castle of Mey. She's pictured here in July 1987, enjoying a leisurely stroll with one of her Corgis.

Also beguiled by Holkham beach were King Charles and Princess Anne, who, during their childhood, paid many a visit to the coastal spot. Archival footage of the sibling duo featured in a 2016 BBC documentary titled Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute. The pair were seen playing in the sand dunes, armed with buckets and spades and with huge grins stretched across their faces. "We always had fun playing hide-and-seek in those dunes," King Charles says in the video. The Princess Royal added: "Holkham was a bit off the beaten track. It does look almost completely empty which you wouldn't find now. But it was a public beach even then. It's a big beach".

The Prince and Princess of Wales also have strong ties to the beautiful beach. It has served as the backdrop to several heartwarming family moments, including a touching interaction between Prince William and his three children. On Father's Day last year, the palace shared a snapshot taken by Princess Kate that showed Prince William leaping off a sand dune alongside George, Charlotte and Louis. For the playful photoshoot, the trio eschewed their glad rags and rocked colourful summer shorts.