James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet take baby Inigo on Caribbean holiday to St. Lucia

The Princess of Wales’ brother James Middleton, his wife Alizee Thevenet and their baby boy Inigo enjoyed a holiday in St. Lucia last week.

They family travelled back to London's Gatwick airport on a British Airways flight and chose to make the eight-hour journey from St. Lucia in economy. Much like his sister Kate, James was incredibly hands on with his four-month-old son, who is the spitting image of his French mum.

The 36-year-old holidayed on the island at the same time that his sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews and their three children Arthur, five, Grace, two, and one-year-old Rose arrived in St. Barts for their half-term break.

© Instagram James and Alizee took baby Inigo to St. Lucia earlier this month

James and Pippa’s trips are a good sign that the Princess of Wales’ recovery from abdominal surgery is going well, as was Prince William’s return to royal duties on Sunday night to attend the BAFTAs after a week away with his family in Norfolk.

It’s no surprise that the Middleton family have chosen to spend time in the Caribbean this February. They have spent time in many of its islands, including Mustique, where Kate took Prince George when he was only six months old and later reportedly celebrated his sixth birthday there in 2019.

© MEGA Pippa and her family holidayed at Eden Rock resort in St. Barts this half-term

Kate’s siblings and parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have also travelled to another island, St Barts, many times.

© Chris Jackson Prince William and Kate have often holidayed in the Caribbean

Pippa and her husband of eight years, James, love to spend their holidays on the beautiful island, as James' family owns the Eden Rock resort, one of the most exclusive hotels and where the couple first met.

Back in the UK, Kate spent a week at her and Prince William’s countryside home, Anmer Hall in Sandringham, with their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

© Getty Anmer Hall is close to the Sandringham Estate

It is thought that William and Kate’s kids have been a source of “positive energy” in the last week for King Charles, who is now living at Sandringham when not in London receiving treatment for his cancer.

Sources tell HELLO! in this week’s magazine that the royal children will be just the tonic the monarch needs after a procedure last month to treat a benign enlarged prostate was followed by his cancer diagnosis.