James Middleton shares candid video of adorable family member from sprawling £1.4 million Berkshire garden

James Middleton has the most idyllic life in Berkshire where he lives with his beautiful wife Alizee and their one-year-old son Inigo.

On Thursday, the dad-of-one gave fans an incredible glimpse of his sprawling countryside view in a candid video featuring one particular furry family member.

The clip showed the entrepreneur's raven-hued cocker spaniel pup Inka basking in the glorious summer sunshine beating down on the sprawling family home.

Captioning the post, James penned: "Do not be fooled: Inka will only ever pose this nicely if there are Freeze-Dried Treats involved... What's the "vibe" where you are today? #dogstagram #dogoftheday #rawfeddog #britishdog ##cockerspani̇elsofi̇nstagram."

The video shows Inka living her best life in a pair of sunglasses, whilst sitting in a red wheelbarrow in the Middleton family garden before enjoying a treat from his adoring owner.

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo is no stranger to the family tractor

In the background of the video, was the incredible Berkshire landscape belonging to the family of three, a vibrant red tractor previously 'driven' by the couple's infant in a recent clip positioned amongst the copious verdant trees.

The post went down a treat with friends and fans of the business owner who took to the comments section with messages.

"Glasses suit her well," one replied, adding: "A big hello from south of Spain, and lots of treats to your gorgeous family." James replied: "Thank you, I'll let Inka know [wink emoji]."

A second added: "So adorable," alongside a red love heart emoji.

James' family life in the country

If one thing is for certain it's that James' has the most idyllic countryside life with his family, not just his wife and son but also his parents, Carole and Michael Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews.

Carole and Michael live just a stone's throw away at Bucklebury Manor their humungeous country estate.

© Instagram / @jmidy James is the proud dad of his son and pack of dogs

Meanwhile, Pippa and James live with their three children Arthur, Grace and Rose in a 32-room Georgian property that sits on a sprawling 150-acre estate - bigger than 75 football pitches.

Carole and Michael live in Bucklebury manor

James and Pippa acquired the property in 2022 for an eye-watering £15 million. According to the MailOnline, the couple have since dug up the expansive walled garden to install an 82 ft x 19 ft swimming pool.

Whilst James' royal sister the Princess of Wales and her husband Prince William live in Windsor that doesn't stop them frequently returning to Bucklebury to spend time with their loved ones.

A source told HELLO! that grandmother Carole has previously taken Prince Louis to the farm shop playground in the village.