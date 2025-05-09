James Middleton's son Inigo's voice is so sweet as he approaches milestone

James Middleton is a proud dad to son Inigo and his pet dogs and in a sweet clip, the father-of-one revealed that his son could almost pronounce all of their names.

The brother of the Princess of Wales took to social media on Friday to reveal that he was enjoying a beautiful forest walk with Inigo and two of the family's pet dogs. As you can see in the clip, James encouraged Inigo to repeat the dog's names and the youngster was able to do so almost flawlessly. How cute!

In a touching caption, James said: "Bluebells, Birdsong and a Boy on my back – woodland walks are even better with a tiny echo. He is nearly there with all the dog's names. Happy weekend everyone."

© Instagram James was proud of how his son pronounced the dogs' names

Fans loved the sweet insight as one cooed: "Everything about this is gorgeous," and a second penned: "Aaaww his sweet little voice. Those dogs are his bestest buddies! Beautiful James thank you for sharing."

A third added: "The cutest voice in wonderland… you're sooo blessed baby and family."

Little Inigo

James welcomed his son with his wife, Alizee Thevenet, on 21 September 2023.

© James Middleton/ Instagram James shares his son with Alizee

Opening up about parenthood, James told HELLO!: "Getting up in the morning trying to feed six dogs and get Inigo fed and off to nursery is a challenge."

But when it comes to changing nappies, this doesn't bother the 38-year-old, thanks to all of the time he's spent with his pet dogs. He joked: "I'm less bothered about changing nappies as I've cleared up enough poo over the years."

James's milestones

Businessman James turned 38 earlier this month, and to celebrate his birthday, the star shared a sweet glimpse inside his life as a dad.

The montage showed little Inigo contently eating breakfast at his highchair in the garden of their Berkshire farmhouse with James's beloved dogs by his side. In the next clip, the toddler is seated at the wheel of a bright red tractor and can be seen chatting animatedly and pointing at his mother.

© Instagram / @jmidy Inigo is growing up fast!

Sporting a navy striped top and shorts with a James & Ella personalised gilet (the name of James's dog food company), Inigo is then seen feeding the family's flock of chickens.

"Thank you, 38. I'm right where I’m meant to be. There is no better birthday present than that," James wrote in the caption. "Fresh air, wagging tails, and the wild, beautiful rhythm of family life.