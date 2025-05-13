Princess Kate's 'challenging time' for family amid cancer diagnosis

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's 'challenging' time for family amid cancer diagnosis
split image showing princess kate and james middleton© Getty Images

James Middleton opened up about the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis in March 2024 

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
James Middleton has opened up about his sister the Princess of Wales's cancer diagnosis, revealing how he offered to help Kate during what was a "challenging time" for their family.

In a new interview with The Times, the entrepreneur, 38, said: "For her and her family it was a challenging time, and I know for us and our bigger family it was a challenging time, but I think it's about communication and it's about offering support and help where you can."

He went on to say: "Being there for someone is such an important part, and it doesn't necessarily have to be on your terms and it shouldn't be on your terms. It should be on their terms; unconditional: 'I'm not doing it for something in return. I'm doing it because I love you.'

William, Kate, George, Charlotte attend church with Middleton family in 2016© Getty Images
James is close to his two sisters, Kate and Pippa

"And that's the simplest way of really demonstrating love. You can do it in all these various fancy ways but actually, you know, it is just generally being there."

Princess Kate publicly shared her cancer diagnosis back in March 2024. She underwent preventative chemotherapy and revealed that she was in remission in January this year.

William and Kate in Marlow© Getty Images
The Princess of Wales went public with her cancer diagnosis last year

In a personal video message released in September, the mother-of-three described her cancer journey as "complex, scary and unpredictable." She went on to say: "My path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

While the Middleton clan are incredibly private when it comes to family life, Kate's brother James has publicly supported Kate on multiple occasions.

Man with dog © Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
James Middleton has been vocal about his support for Kate

In March last year, the 38-year-old posted a special tribute to Kate following her cancer diagnosis announcement. Alongside a nostalgic childhood photo, he wrote: "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

View post on Instagram
 

Kate and Pippa's support for James

Ever the supportive sibling trio, Kate and Pippa were also on hand to rally behind James during his battle with depression. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2021, James revealed how both his sisters had joined him at therapy sessions in a show of support.

James Middleton and Pippa Middleton at King Charles' coronation© Getty Images
Kate and Pippa joined their brother James at therapy sessions

"Not necessarily at the same time, but either individually and sometimes together," he told the publication. "And that was so important because that helped them understand me and how my mind was working. And I think the way the therapy helped me was that I didn't need my family to say, 'What can we do?' The only thing they could do was just come to some of the therapy sessions to start to understand."

