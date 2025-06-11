Princess Kate's former boss wins battle to host weddings at sprawling Cotswolds estate

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's former boss wins battle to host weddings at sprawling Cotswolds estate
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Royal Surrey County Hospital's Maternity Unit at the Royal Surrey County Hospital on October 5, 2022 in Guildford, England. During her visit to the hospital's maternity unit, which delivers and cares for around 3,000 babies per year, the princess heard about the holistic support it provides to pregnant women and new mothers to ensure they receive the best possible care throughout and beyond their pregnancies. © Getty Images

Princess Kate worked at Jigsaw before she wed Prince William

Phoebe Tatham
News and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales's former boss, John Robinson, has won a three-year battle to host weddings on his sprawling Cotswolds estate, it has been revealed.

According to Richard Eden from the Daily Mail, the fashion tycoon, who founded Jigsaw, has been granted permission to continue hosting events on his 450-acre estate, Euridge Manor, following two planning applications and an appeal.

Neighbours had previously complained about the levels of noise pollution and increased traffic. While an enforcement notice was issued on the venue, Wiltshire Council accepted a second planning application which included a new access track.

John, who purchased the estate back in 1980, has transformed the rural bolthole into a luxurious wedding venue. While the property initially boasted 200 acres, a five-bedroom farmhouse and three cottages, the Jigsaw founder later purchased 250 additional acres of land, and added an orangery with two bedrooms and an indoor swimming pool.

The spot is a popular wedding venue and even played host to actress Eleanor Tomlinson when she tied the knot with her rugby player beau, Will Owen.

Euridge Manor features an array of stunning features including Georgian-style architecture, striking water features, a topiary, a thatched boathouse and fairytale rose gardens.

Kate's career at Jigsaw

Prior to entering the royal fold, Princess Kate held down a plethora of creative jobs. She began working for Jigsaw as an accessories buyer back in June 2005, a position which she held for just over two years.

Kate Middleton wearing sunglasses, checked blazer and blue shirt© Getty Images
Kate worked as an accessories buyer for Jigsaw

She subsequently worked at her family's online business, Party Pieces, which Carole and her husband Michael Middleton set up back in 1987 when Carole struggled to find decent party supplies for Kate's fifth birthday.

Speaking to The Daily Mail at the time, the Middleton matriarch said: "All I could find were basic clown plates," she said. "I realised there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so decided to design my own. I took some prototypes to various High Street retailers and was turned away."

Michael Middleton in a suit and Carole Middleton in a white jacket and cream hat© Getty Images
Carole and Michael Middleton set up Party Pieces in 1987

Kate and her siblings got stuck in with various aspects of the business. Speaking to Sheer Luxe, Carole previously said: "Party Pieces has literally grown alongside my family, and I'm very proud of that.

"Pippa wrote our 'Party Times' blog, James did the cakes when he first left school and Catherine developed our first birthday and baby category."

