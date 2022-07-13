Poldark star Eleanor Tomlinson ties the knot with husband Will Owen The star tied the knot with her rugby player partner Will Owen

A huge congratulations to Eleanor Tomlinson and Will Owen! The Poldark star has confirmed that she tied the knot at the weekend in a gorgeous Cotswolds estate, and the photos are incredible.

Sharing an album of snaps on her Instagram, she wrote: “When a Miss becomes a Mrs. I love you. The best weekend of our lives. The biggest thank you to all our family and friends and of course to you, @pronovias , @euridge_ and @debeersofficial.”

Their photographer also shared beautiful photos of the day, writing: “And then this happened! I’m pretty sure it’s real… #dreamwedding! Actress Eleanor Tomlinson marries her rugged Rugby star Will Owen at Euridge!”

Eleanor looked breathtaking in an off-the-shoulder Pronovias gown, with her stunning red hair pulled up into a gorgeous tussled updo with a pretty pretty veil to complete the bridal look.

Congratulations Eleanor!

The pair tied the knot at Euridge, a popular wedding venue which is described as an Italian inspired wedding venue in the British countryside. The website reads: “Our enchanting countryside sanctuary sits amid a large expanse of private grounds, featuring Georgian-style architecture, sparkling water features, evergreen palm trees, a crumble archway, exquisite topiary, rose gardens, lawns, cloister, a thatched Boathouse – and so much more theatrical grandeur!

Eleanor shared pics of her special day on Instagram

“Ours is a space for escaping the everyday, for celebrating the extraordinary and for watching the magic unfold. This is what dreams are made of.” Beautiful!

Eleanor is having a very busy time personally and professionally at the moment, as she also recently revealed that she would be starring in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel One Day. Posting the news on Instagram, she wrote: “Squealing with excitement over here!”

