Queen Mary and King Frederik joined by surprise guest on milestone visit

King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by their daughter, Princess Josephine, 14, as they embarked on their three-day historic visit to the Faroe Islands on Wednesday.

The teenager, who is the twin sister of Prince Vincent, made an unexpected appearance with her parents as they disembarked from the Royal Ship Dannebrog in Tórshavn.

While King Frederik, 57, and Queen Mary, 53, were dressed in traditional Faroese folk costumes, Princess Josephine looked smart in a navy peacoat, red knitwear and wide-legged grey trousers.

The youngster happily greeted the crowds alongside her parents before attending a reception in Tinganes and then a visit to Parliament.

The trip marks King Frederik and Queen Mary's first official visit to the Faroe Islands of their reign. The visit was originally planned for last summer but it was cancelled amid industrial action.

See the best photos from day one…

1/ 7 © Kongehuset Family hike Princess Josephine did join King Frederik and Queen Mary for a hike on Koltur – the least populated of the Faroe Islands – on Tuesday before their official visit began. But it was not known beforehand that she would accompany her parents during their public engagements. Her appearance was even more impressive given that she had a run in the mile, 5km and 10km races at Royal Run the day before!



2/ 7 © Getty All aboard The Danish royals are travelling around the Faroe Islands onboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog. The vessel was commissioned between 1931 and 1932 as a replacement for an 1879 paddle steamer also known as Dannebrog. The ship includes bedrooms, a dining room, a lounge and offices for the King and Queen, as well as crew quarters. It also features furniture and fittings from the previous 1879 vessel.



3/ 7 © Shutterstock Traditional dress King Frederik sported a traditional Faroese suit, donated by the government and Parliament of the Faroe Islands. The outfit features a red vest with blue floral embroidery and green leaves. Meanwhile, Queen Mary was gifted her ensemble on her first visit to the Islands in 2005 when she was Crown Princess. The costume consists of a dark green apron and scarf with a daisy pattern and silver embellishments, as well as a red and black knitted sweater.



4/ 7 © Getty Smiley Queen Mary also accessorised with hooped earrings and wore her brunette locks up in a sleek bun.



5/ 7 © Getty Warm welcome The royal couple were in good spirits as they greeted the large crowds on the quayside, who were waving Danish flags.



6/ 7 © ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Taking a tour The Danish royals were shown around the government buildings in the old town of Tinganes by the governor of the Faroe Islands, Aksel V. Johannsen and his wife Katrin Apol.

7/ 7 © ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Gracious princess The royals took in the surroundings, with Princess Josephine smiling and waving to wellwishers.

