Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary and King Frederik joined by surprise guest on milestone visit
Subscribe
Queen Mary and King Frederik joined by surprise guest on milestone visit
King Frederik and Queen Mary in traditional outfits in Faroe Islands© Kongehuset

Queen Mary and King Frederik joined by surprise guest on milestone visit

The Danish royals are visiting the Faroe Islands

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by their daughter, Princess Josephine, 14, as they embarked on their three-day historic visit to the Faroe Islands on Wednesday.

The teenager, who is the twin sister of Prince Vincent, made an unexpected appearance with her parents as they disembarked from the Royal Ship Dannebrog in Tórshavn.

While King Frederik, 57, and Queen Mary, 53, were dressed in traditional Faroese folk costumes, Princess Josephine looked smart in a navy peacoat, red knitwear and wide-legged grey trousers.

The youngster happily greeted the crowds alongside her parents before attending a reception in Tinganes and then a visit to Parliament.

The trip marks King Frederik and Queen Mary's first official visit to the Faroe Islands of their reign. The visit was originally planned for last summer but it was cancelled amid industrial action.

See the best photos from day one…

1/7

King Frederik, Princess Josephine and Queen Mary hiking on Koltur© Kongehuset

Family hike

Princess Josephine did join King Frederik and Queen Mary for a hike on Koltur – the least populated of the Faroe Islands – on Tuesday before their official visit began. 

But it was not known beforehand that she would accompany her parents during their public engagements. 

Her appearance was even more impressive given that she had a run in the mile, 5km and 10km races at Royal Run the day before!

2/7

King Frederik, Queen Mary and Princess Josephine on board Royal Ship Dannebrog© Getty

All aboard

The Danish royals are travelling around the Faroe Islands onboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

The vessel was commissioned between 1931 and 1932 as a replacement for an 1879 paddle steamer also known as Dannebrog.

The ship includes bedrooms, a dining room, a lounge and offices for the King and Queen, as well as crew quarters. It also features furniture and fittings from the previous 1879 vessel.

3/7

King Frederik and Queen Mary in traditional outfits on Faroe Islands© Shutterstock

Traditional dress

King Frederik sported a traditional Faroese suit, donated by the government and Parliament of the Faroe Islands. The outfit features a red vest with blue floral embroidery and green leaves. 

Meanwhile, Queen Mary was gifted her ensemble on her first visit to the Islands in 2005 when she was Crown Princess. 

The costume consists of a dark green apron and scarf with a daisy pattern and silver embellishments, as well as a red and black knitted sweater.

4/7

Queen Mary waving to wellwishers © Getty

Smiley Queen

Mary also accessorised with hooped earrings and wore her brunette locks up in a sleek bun.

5/7

Danish Queen Mary and King Frederik X greet wellwishers as they arrive with the Royal Yacht at Bursatangi in Torshavn© Getty

Warm welcome

The royal couple were in good spirits as they greeted the large crowds on the quayside, who were waving Danish flags.

6/7

The royals with the governor of the Faroe Islands, Aksel V. Johannsen (R) and his wife Katrin Apol (2R) during the visit to the government buildings in the old town of Tinganes in Torshavn © ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Taking a tour

The Danish royals were shown around the government buildings in the old town of Tinganes by the governor of the Faroe Islands, Aksel V. Johannsen and his wife Katrin Apol. 

7/7

Princess Josephine waving on Faroe Islands© ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Gracious princess

The royals took in the surroundings, with Princess Josephine smiling and waving to wellwishers. 

LISTEN: The emotional story behind Princess Diana’s ‘most beautiful’ dress she wore for her last birthday

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More