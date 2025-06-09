Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Frederik and Queen Mary's kids show off their sporty side
Princess Isabella (R), Princess Josephine (C) and Prince Vincent with medals© Getty

The Danish royals participated in the Royal Run event

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by all four of their children as they took part in the annual Royal Run event.

Crown Prince Christian, 19, ran in the 5km race in Viborg, just weeks after completing his military training, while his younger siblings participated in the one-mile family run.

Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, proudly posed with their medals after the race.

King Frederik kicked off the day's events in Ribe, with Royal Run being hosted in five different cities across Denmark.

The Danish monarch founded the race in 2018 to mark his 50th birthday and it has since become an annual fixture in the royal calendar.

See the best photos from the day. 

1/5

King Frederik X of Denmark takes part in the Royal Run in the old city of Ribe© Getty

Starting the race

King Frederik, who was dressed ready to run, kickstarted the race in Ribe by hitting a Viking shield with a sword! 


2/5

King Frederik takes part in Royal Run in Ribe© Getty

One mile run - Ribe

 The monarch said of his family's participation: "I am proud that the whole family is participating today. He [Crown Prince Christian] has completed his military service and is in the best shape he can be.

3/5

Denmark's Princess Isabella (R), Princess Josephine (C) and Prince Vincent (L) take part in the Royal Run© Getty

And they're off!

Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella were all smiles as they took part in the one-mile family run, with the teenagers all sporting the Royal Run kit. 

Vincent was first to cross the finish line, and appears to have inherited his father's enthusiasm for the sport.

4/5

Josephine, Vincent and Isabella in running kit with their medals

Message from the siblings

The trio proudly posed with their medals after the race, writing in a joint Instagram message: "Thank you for the support for this year's Royal Run."

5/5

Crown Prince Christian wearing running kit in car© Kungahuset

Crown Prince Christian

The Crown Prince was raring to go as he posed for a quick snap on his way to the start line in Viborg. 

"I'm looking forward to running 5km with all the other happy and healthy runners," Christian wrote in the caption on the social media post.

