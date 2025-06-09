King Frederik and Queen Mary's kids show off their sporty side

King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by all four of their children as they took part in the annual Royal Run event.

Crown Prince Christian, 19, ran in the 5km race in Viborg, just weeks after completing his military training, while his younger siblings participated in the one-mile family run.

Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, proudly posed with their medals after the race.

King Frederik kicked off the day's events in Ribe, with Royal Run being hosted in five different cities across Denmark.

The Danish monarch founded the race in 2018 to mark his 50th birthday and it has since become an annual fixture in the royal calendar.

See the best photos from the day.

1/ 5 © Getty Starting the race King Frederik, who was dressed ready to run, kickstarted the race in Ribe by hitting a Viking shield with a sword!



2/ 5 © Getty One mile run - Ribe The monarch said of his family's participation: "I am proud that the whole family is participating today. He [Crown Prince Christian] has completed his military service and is in the best shape he can be.



3/ 5 © Getty And they're off! Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine and Princess Isabella were all smiles as they took part in the one-mile family run, with the teenagers all sporting the Royal Run kit. Vincent was first to cross the finish line, and appears to have inherited his father's enthusiasm for the sport.

4/ 5 Message from the siblings The trio proudly posed with their medals after the race, writing in a joint Instagram message: "Thank you for the support for this year's Royal Run."



5/ 5 © Kungahuset Crown Prince Christian The Crown Prince was raring to go as he posed for a quick snap on his way to the start line in Viborg. "I'm looking forward to running 5km with all the other happy and healthy runners," Christian wrote in the caption on the social media post.



