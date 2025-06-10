Princess Catharina-Amalia suffers broken arm after horse-riding accident

Princess Catharina-Amalia has broken her arm after a horse-riding accident, the Dutch royal palace has confirmed.
The 21-year-old royal has been hospitalised after the fall, while her mother, Queen Maxima, reportedly left an engagement with the MIND Us Foundation at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague early.
The statement from the palace read: "The Princess of Orange broke her upper arm today after falling from her horse. She will undergo surgery at the UMC Utrecht.
"More information will follow as soon as it becomes clear what the possible consequences are for official obligations and other agreements."
Princess Catharina-Amalia has been a keen equestrian since an early age, and this is believed to have been the first time she has suffered a serious injury from her hobby.
Royal student
The heir to the Dutch throne is currently in the middle of her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economic at the University of Amsterdam.
In recent years, she has begun taking on more public-facing engagements, including overseas trips and state visits.
Catherina-Amalia also stepped out to celebrate King's Day to mark her father King Willem-Alexander's birthday in April, along with one of her younger sisters, Princess Alexia.
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's schedules have remained unchanged for the next week, with Maxima due to give the opening speech at the Global Summit of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) and later attend a CGAP conference on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander is expected to open the Dr. HP Heineken Centre and then open the Holland Festival with his wife.
Destined to be queen
While Catharina-Amalia is still completing her studies, she will one day be Queen of the Netherlands.
Born on 7 December 2003, as the eldest of three daughters to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the princess became heir apparent when her father ascended the throne on 30 April 2013.
Abdication is common in the Dutch monarchy, a tradition established after Queen Wilhelmina and Queen Juliana abdicated before Queen Beatrix – mother of King Willem-Alexander.