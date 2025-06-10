Princess Catharina-Amalia suffers broken arm after horse-riding accident

Princess Catharina-Amalia has broken her arm after a horse-riding accident, the Dutch royal palace has confirmed.

The 21-year-old royal has been hospitalised after the fall, while her mother, Queen Maxima, reportedly left an engagement with the MIND Us Foundation at the Noordeinde Palace in The Hague early.

The statement from the palace read: "The Princess of Orange broke her upper arm today after falling from her horse. She will undergo surgery at the UMC Utrecht.

"More information will follow as soon as it becomes clear what the possible consequences are for official obligations and other agreements."

Princess Catharina-Amalia has been a keen equestrian since an early age, and this is believed to have been the first time she has suffered a serious injury from her hobby.

Royal student

The heir to the Dutch throne is currently in the middle of her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economic at the University of Amsterdam.

© Getty Images The Dutch royals celebrated King's Day on 26 April

In recent years, she has begun taking on more public-facing engagements, including overseas trips and state visits.

Catherina-Amalia also stepped out to celebrate King's Day to mark her father King Willem-Alexander's birthday in April, along with one of her younger sisters, Princess Alexia.

© Getty Princess Catharina Amalia wore the Mellerio Ruby tiara for the first time publicly at the Oman state banquet

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's schedules have remained unchanged for the next week, with Maxima due to give the opening speech at the Global Summit of the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) and later attend a CGAP conference on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander is expected to open the Dr. HP Heineken Centre and then open the Holland Festival with his wife.

Destined to be queen

While Catharina-Amalia is still completing her studies, she will one day be Queen of the Netherlands.

© Getty A childhood snap of the Princess, aged around two

Born on 7 December 2003, as the eldest of three daughters to King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, the princess became heir apparent when her father ascended the throne on 30 April 2013.

© Getty Catharina-Amalia has younger sisters, Princess Ariane and Princess Alexia

Abdication is common in the Dutch monarchy, a tradition established after Queen Wilhelmina and Queen Juliana abdicated before Queen Beatrix – mother of King Willem-Alexander.

LISTEN: The emotional story behind Princess Diana’s ‘most beautiful’ dress she wore for her last birthday

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB