Princess Eugenie praised for moving secret visit

Princess Eugenie highlighted the vital work of a charity close to her heart, as she made an incognito visit.

In a video released on Wednesday, the royal, 35, is seen visiting a Salvation Army safe house.

Eugenie, who has joined forces with the charity a number of times in recent years, spoke about raising awareness around a taboo subject.

Talking to the camera, she said: "Today I went on a tour of this wonderful safe house. I think it's really important that people are aware that human trafficking and modern slavery exists today.

"I wanted to make a difference and educate people that this is happening, and the Salvation Army were a huge part of my learning of this subject."

© Instagram / @princesseugenie Eugenie holding up her lino print designs

The Princess joined residents at the safe house as they took part in a lino printing workshop. Artistic Eugenie, who is a director at Hauser & Wirth, held up her designs – a message stating "You are strong," and a drawing of a superwoman.

One resident shared: "When we meet people like the Princess, we feel our voice is heard."

"People deserve to be looked after and helped and supported, and the staff are just incredible at what they do, they're so dedicated," Eugenie continued. "It's so important that charities like the Salvation Army and my charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, work together to support and make a difference, and make a change.

"The survivors that I've met, their lives are changed because of the Salvation Army's intervention."

Work/life balance

While Princess Eugenie does not carry out any official royal duties, she takes the time to meet with the charities and patronages she supports.

The royal, who is mum to August, four, and Ernest, two, also co-founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with her schoolfriend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

© Getty Beatrice and Eugenie at the Anti-Slavery Collective gala

The pair hosted an inaugural gala for the charity in 2023, with over £1 million in fundraising raised on the night.

Eugenie, who is the niece of King Charles, was recently announced as a mentor for The King's Foundation 35 under 35 programme.

© Alamy Stock Photo Princess Eugenie looked elegant in polka dots at a recent garden party

The princess and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, have appeared at high-profile royal events over the years, including Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

