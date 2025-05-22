Princess Eugenie wows in figure-skimming dress amid exciting new role

Princess Eugenie has stepped into an inspiring new role, and has expressed her enthusiasm for becoming a mentor within The King's Foundation's newly launched '35 under 35' network.

This initiative brings together a cohort of young changemakers, and the 35-year-old royal praised their "outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about".

The granddaughter of the late Queen recently visited the Garrison Chapel, the London exhibition space of King Charles' charity, where she had the opportunity to meet some of the talented individuals within the network.

For the engagement, Princess Eugenie looked effortlessly stylish in a navy sleeveless dress that beautifully complemented her figure and was cinched at the waist.

Her understated yet chic ensemble was paired with a chic pair of satin peep-toe heels in a champagne hue, a delicate necklace and hoop earrings.

Eugenie's new role for the King's charity emerged last week and the Princess, who is a director at Hauser & Wirth contemporary gallery, said she was looking forward to sharing her passion for art.

The Princess said: "I'm delighted to be working with this group of exceptional young people who have been selected thanks to their outstanding work in areas the King is passionate about.

"Given I recently celebrated my 35th birthday, it's fitting to take part in the charity's 35th anniversary celebrations and share my passion for art with the 35 under 35."

Other mentors include designer Samuel Ross, artist and influencer Sophie Tea Art, and historian Alice Loxton, who has millions of followers on social media as @history_alice.

The list of 35 under 35 includes woodworker Eli Baxter, embroiderer Angelica Ellis, basketmaker Florence Hamer, stonemason Freya de Lisle, milliner Barnaby Horn, painter Jo Rance, and environmental filmmaker Jack Harries.

About Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie currently works for Hauser & Wirth as a Director. She supports several charitable organisations in the fields of conservation, art and health.

These include Tate Modern and The Serpentine and HRH is a proud Ambassador and Patron at various charities including Blue Marine Foundation, Teenage Cancer Trust, the European School of Osteopathy, and the Elephant Family.

The royal is a proud advocate and voice for the protection of oceans and their role in the continued health of the planet. She hosted and filmed a 5-part social media series, interviewing Ocean Advocates on their areas of research and passions, encouraging small sustainable ways people can support the ocean.

The mum-of-two has also been working against modern slavery since 2012. She helped set up Key to Freedom, a social enterprise initiative that supports and facilitates a route to market for products made by the survivors of trafficking at the Women's Interlink Foundation and is the co-founder of the Charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.