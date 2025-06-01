Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's golden rule from mum Sarah Ferguson

Sisters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice share a close-knit bond with their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

The pair have teamed up with their mother on several occasions, including at numerous charity events and royal engagements such as the Christmas Day church outing, Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

While sibling duo Beatrice and Eugenie tend to keep their private lives away from the spotlight, they've regularly praised their mother Sarah, and spoken about some of the key pearls of wisdom she's passed down over the years.

During a recent appearance on Cressida Bonas's podcast titled 'Lessons From Our Mothers', Eugenie revealed that the most important lesson they've gleaned from their mother is knowing how to harness one's inner strength.

"I think for me, it's the fire inside, you know, the strength inside of you," the 35-year-old said. "And how to bring that out, and to pull it in when you most need it".

Elsewhere on the podcast, Beatrice and Eugenie spoke about the importance of collaborating with one another and finding a suitable resolution - another key lesson picked up from Sarah.

Reminiscing about one of their childhood "fights" centred on a pair of Converse trainers, Beatrice, 36, said: "And mum just jumped into that fight and was like, 'Come on, you can do it!'.

"The forced collaboration, you're slightly annoyed about because she's pushing on a bit of a nerve, but the forced collaboration and that joy of the making up at the end was a big part of what she instilled in us."

Beatrice continued: "This sense that it's OK to feel, it's OK to push on those emotions, but you have to figure out what the resolution looks like as well. So she was very resolution-driven."

'The Tripod'

Beatrice, Eugenie and Sarah's bond is such that the trio have previously described themselves as "the tripod". During an interview with The Telegraph in 2008, Eugenie said: "Mummy, Bea and I call ourselves 'The Tripod'. They are my best friends in the world."

Sarah memorably supported Eugenie when she had to undergo surgery to correct a curvature caused by scoliosis, and more recently, Eugenie and Beatrice have acted as pillars of support following Sarah's two cancer diagnoses.

The mother-of-two was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, and just six months later, was diagnosed with malignant melanoma. While Sarah has been told by her doctors that she shouldn't use the phrase "cancer-free", the outlook is positive, and she's feeling "better than ever".

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, she said: "I have to be checked regularly and I have to put cream on my face to get out past sun damage, which means big blisters on my face, chest and hands for three weeks. But I'm not doing immunotherapy, taking any drugs or doing chemotherapy, for which I'm very grateful."