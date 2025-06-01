Princess Eugenie's son causes stir as fans spot striking resemblance to one royal

Princess Eugenie has delighted royal fans with a new series of family photos to mark her youngest son's birthday.

The 35-year-old shared never-before-seen snaps of Ernest to celebrate him turning two. The post, which went live on Instagram on Friday, also featured Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank and their eldest son August, four.

Family moments at home and away

© Instagram August and Ernest have the sweetest bond

The pictures showed the family spending time together on walks, in the garden and on holiday.

One image showed Ernest in the mud with August, another showed him exploring London wearing a pair of sunglasses upside down.

Eugenie captioned the post: "Happy Birthday my darling Ernie. 2 today! And what an incredible two years it's been. Always smiling, always laughing, always giving hugs and hellos and making everyone happy. My golden boy, we love you!"

Fans spot a royal resemblance

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son is growing up so fast

While many fans left birthday wishes, others were quick to point out how much Ernest looks like his mum.

One said: "Oh my, he's really a mini Eugenie!" Another added: "He's the image of his mummy." A third wrote: "He looks like his mum."

A private royal life

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son with sunglasses

Although Ernest and August are members of the Royal Family, they are expected to grow up largely outside of the spotlight.

Eugenie is not a working royal, which means she and Jack have more freedom to give their sons a private upbringing.

When we might see them next

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's sons playing together

The boys are occasionally seen at large family events such as Christmas at Sandringham or royal milestone celebrations.

For the most part, however, they stay out of the public eye.

Life in London

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Princess Eugenie with her husband

The family of four live in a London property thought to be worth around £783,000.

In one photo, August and Ernest are seen gardening together and getting completely covered in mud. Other pictures show family outings and a holiday snap of Jack holding Ernest in the snow.

A look back at Ernest's arrival

© Instagram Princess Eugenie with her son, Ernest

Ernest was born on 30 May 2023. Eugenie announced the news a few days later, sharing two photos: one of the newborn asleep in a moses basket, and another of August gently patting his baby brother on the head.

She wrote: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs."

Fans react to the sweet snaps

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son, Ernest, walking through the streets of London

Since posting the birthday tribute, Eugenie has received dozens of warm messages from followers.

One wrote: "Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet little Ernest." Another said: "Happy Birthday Ernie hope you have the best day celebrating." A third added: "Pretty little baby."

Rare glimpse inside family life

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's two sons on a plane

Eugenie rarely shares updates about her sons, making these moments all the more special for fans.

This post has given a rare insight into how Ernest is growing up — and just how much he resembles his royal mum.